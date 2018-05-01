Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

UC Share File Transfer App Launched for Android

 
, 01 May 2018
Highlights

  • UCWeb has released UC Share file transfer app
  • The app is initially available for Android devices
  • It is claimed to have an average file transfer speed of 5MB per second

China's Alibaba-owned UCWeb has released UC Share - file transfer app for mobile users. The app, which is initially available for Android devices, leverages an in-house technology that is touted to take as little as 0.2 seconds to transfer an image, one second to transfer a song, and up to 22 seconds to transfer a complete movie. It is also claimed to come with an average file transfer speed of 5MB per second. The UC Share app is available for free download via Google Play and is compatible with devices running Android 4.0 and above.

Similar to other file transfer apps, including the widely used SHAREit that has over 1.2 billion users worldwide, the UC Share app allows you to share not just music, video, or image files but also apps and other files. The app doesn't require a high-speed data connection to transfer files and includes a Bluetooth sharing option to provide file transfer support for a wide range of devices. It also has an option to generate a QR code to offer an easy sharing between two devices.

Alongside transfer of content, the UC Share app doubles as a file manager where you can view and manage files exist on your device. You can also view the previously transferred files by going to the History section. Furthermore, the app saves previous senders and receivers as icons to help build a faster connection with previous contacts.

The UC Share app package is around 1MB in size, though the app consumes nearly 20MB when installed.

Further reading: UC Share, UCWeb, Android, Apps
