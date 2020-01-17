Technology News
UC Browser Launches UC Drive in India, Offers 20GB Free Storage

This is the company's first launch in the global market for the cloud storage feature.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 20:38 IST
UC Browser Launches UC Drive in India, Offers 20GB Free Storage

UC Browser users can avail the free cloud storage service by signing up for it in the app

Highlights
  • UC Drive will offer a 'Save to Drive' option to save online downloads
  • The saved content can later be accessed from any mobile device
  • All downloaded content will do directly to the cloud storage space

UC Browser, part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has announced it is offering 20GB free storage via its in-app Cloud storage service for Indian individual users, UC Drive. Users will have to sign up for UC Drive from within the UC Browser app with their Gmail or Facebook account. UC Browser's cloud storage service comes with a feature called Save to Drive that will automatically save all online downloadable content to the UC Drive space of users. Data saved in UC Drive can later be accessed on any mobile device. 

"In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices -- from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options," Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business, said in a statement.

"With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion+ users and grow with the digital market here," he added.

UC Drive is launching first in the Indian market as half of the UC downloads are from India only. According to the company, India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50 percent of its global downloads. UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally.

