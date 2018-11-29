NDTV Gadgets360.com

UC Browser Gets Updated With a Dedicated Section for Short Videos

, 29 November 2018


The updated UC Browser also lets users add a festival theme to the homepage

Highlights

  • UC Browser has received an update to version 12.9.7
  • The new update brings a dedicated video section
  • UCWeb is also running a "Find Diyas, Win Prizes" campaign

UC Browser has been updated to version 12.9.7. The update brings a redesigned UI to provide users with the option to set festival themes on the homepage. There is also a dedicated video section that lists a bunch of short videos which can be shared via WhatsApp Status. The updated UC Browser is also touted to offer more customised content via UC News Feed. Additionally, UCWeb has initiated the "Find Diyas, Win Prizes" campaign that is designed to offer users with UCoins by moving the devices to find Diyas available on the screen.

Among other new features, UC Browser version 12.9.7 brings a new video section that sits on the homepage toolbar. This new section allows you to play and download short videos. You can also share any of the listed videos as a WhatsApp Status by tapping the WhatsApp button from the bottom of the video. The updated UC Browser has also split the original video tab into "UC Show" and "Recommend" sections. While the UC Show is designed to list vertical videos, the Recommended section shows all the horizontal short videos. UCWeb also claims that the UC Show supports non-buffering video playback while using a Wi-Fi connection.uc browser whatsapp status video update gadgets 360 UC Browser

In addition to the new video-focused upgrades, the updated UC Browser has an upgraded homepage with support for festival themes. A dedicated Diwali theme is also in the pipeline. UCWeb also claims that it serves more customised content for trendy topics, entertainment, cricket, and politics through UC News Feed.

To persuade new users, the updated UC Browser comes along with the "Find Diyas, Win Prizes" campaign that enables users to win UCoins and other surprises. UCWeb also claims that it has updated the UC Centre to offer more UCoins for tasks such as reading, sharing, and commenting on the news. The company says that users will also be rewarded with five UCoins each by finishing tasks of searching, website viewing, video playing, bookmarking, and downloading. Notably, users need to sign in to the UC Centre using their Google, Facebook, or UC Account to perform tasks to earn UCoins.

"For local users, a single-tool products are no longer be able to fully meet their users' needs. The upgrade of the browser will further fulfill the mission of UCWeb to continuously satisfy localised browsing experience and content consumption," said Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India and Indonesia, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, in a press statement.

The updated UC Browser app is available for download through Google Play. The app is 39MB in size and is compatible with devices running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and above.

Comments

Further reading: UC Browser, UCWeb, WhatsApp Status
Nubia Red Magic Mars Gaming Phone With Up to 10GB RAM, Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications
HDFC Bank Next-Gen Mobile Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why

