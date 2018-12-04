NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber's Middle East Rival Careem Launches Bus Booking Service in Egypt

Uber's Middle East Rival Careem Launches Bus-Booking Service in Egypt

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber's Middle East Rival Careem Launches Bus-Booking Service in Egypt

Highlights

  • Careem launched a bus-booking service in Egypt
  • The service would soon expand into Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
  • It would be between 60 percent and 70 percent cheaper than on car service

Middle East ride-hailing company Careem said on Monday it had launched a bus-booking service in Egypt and would soon expand it into Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Users of the 'Careem Bus' app select their pick-up and drop-off location and track the bus along dedicated routes, the Dubai-based company said in a statement.

It offers fixed rate fares between 60 percent and 70 percent cheaper than those on the separate car service, it added.

The launch comes more than a year after Careem invested $500,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crores) in Egyptian tech start-up Swvl, which offers bus booking services on its own mobile app. Careem said it had since divested the stake.

Swvl announced last month it was planning to expand to Southeast Asia after securing "tens of million of dollars" in its latest funding round.

Careem competes in many major Middle East cities with San Francisco-headquartered Uber.

Reuters reported last month that Careem has been working with investment bank Jefferies as an adviser on investment options and fundraising, including a potential merger and acquisition deal in the region with Uber.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Careem
Meizu C9 Set to Be Launched in India on Wednesday Alongside Meizu M16th and Meizu M6T
Pricee
Uber's Middle East Rival Careem Launches Bus-Booking Service in Egypt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  4. A 7-Year-Old Is YouTube’s Highest-Paid Star Worldwide
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Display Hole for Front Camera Launches December 10
  6. Xiaomi Beats Apple in Wearable Devices Shipments in Q3 2018: IDC
  7. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  8. OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
  9. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
  10. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.