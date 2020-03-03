Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru Based Vidhya Duthaluru

Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru

Duthaluru will lead teams in Uber's Bay Area and Bengaluru tech centres.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 3 March 2020 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru

Photo Credit: Uber

Uber Bengaluru team has been scaled up successfully under the leadership of Vidhya Duthaluru

Highlights
  • Duthaluru joined Uber's Bengaluru tech centre in August 2018
  • She is now in charge of the entire Customer Obsession engineering team
  • Uber Bengaluru and Hyderabad tech Centres are global centres

Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday named Bengaluru-based Vidhya Duthaluru as the global engineering head for the customer care platform.

Duthaluru will lead teams in Uber's Bay Area and Bengaluru tech centres to improve customer support experiences and feedback mechanisms for millions of users worldwide, including riders, drivers, eaters, delivery persons, and restaurants.

Duthaluru joined Uber's Bengaluru tech centre in August 2018 with a mandate to set up a team to build the customer care platform technology known as the "Customer Obsession" team within Uber.

"I look forward to working with this talented team across our global tech centers in Bengaluru and Bay Area as we continue to make a significant impact on customer experience through new technologies and data," Duthaluru said on her new role.

From being a first employee and a leader of this team, Duthaluru in less than two years, successfully scaled up the team at Uber Bengaluru to more than 70 employees today.

Under Duthaluru's leadership, the team here has been at the forefront of high-impact innovations, Uber said.

She is now in charge of the entire Customer Obsession engineering team, including the teams at Uber's San Francisco and Palo Alto tech centres.

This team has delivered several in-app support features through automation and developed tools for Uber's customer support executives.

With Machine Learning models that learn from trip signals and user behaviours, the team builds technology that predicts and resolves issues.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Duthaluru did her engineering from University of Mumbai and later completed her Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer engineering from Rutgers University, US.

She is one of the few technologists who have worked in speech recognition and natural language understanding from the very early days of the emergence of these technologies and has been at the forefront of their commercialisation.

Uber Bengaluru and Hyderabad tech Centres are global centres that work towards improving the Uber experience for the Uber community, including riders, drivers, eaters, delivery persons, and restaurants globally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber Bengaluru, Uber, Vidhya Duthaluru
Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP Summits Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Now Digital First Events
Voot Select Launched in India: Price, Originals, Exclusives Revealed

Related Stories

Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  3. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  4. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  5. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  6. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  7. Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  9. Airtel Now Charges NCF of Rs. 130 for 200 SD or 100 HD Channels
  10. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Launch Event Set in London for March 19: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 India Launch Date Set for March 16: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Voot Select Launched in India: Price, Originals, Exclusives Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update with New Recording Modes for 4K, February Patch, More
  5. Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru
  6. Half-Life: Alyx Gets 3 New Gameplay Videos From Valve Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Watch Teaser Images Reveal a 1.91-Inch Display With 100 Percent DCI-P3 Coverage
  8. Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP Summits Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Now Digital First Events
  9. Facebook Messenger for iOS Gets a Major Overhaul, Promises to Be Smaller and More Responsive
  10. Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.