Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber's Amit Jain to Leave, Company Names New Asia Pacific Unit Chief

Uber's Amit Jain to Leave, Company Names New Asia-Pacific Unit Chief

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber's Amit Jain to Leave, Company Names New Asia-Pacific Unit Chief

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday the head of its Asia-Pacific operations will leave the company at the end of next month, and will be replaced by Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty.

Amit Jain had joined the app-based ride-hailing company as its India operations chief in 2015 and had taken over as head of Uber's Asia-Pacific business last year.

The company, which recently unveiled its IPO plans, said Gore-Coty, who heads its EMEA rides business, will also take charge of the Asia-Pacific business.

He will work to "unlock opportunity markets such as Japan and South Korea, and continue our strong momentum in markets such as India and Australia," Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford said in a statement.

San Francisco-based Uber counts India as one of its major growth markets and has been locked in a fierce battle with homegrown rival Ola for years.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amit Jain, Uber
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Governments Need to Regulate Technology
Huawei Reportedly Gets UK Approval for 5G Network Role
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Uber's Amit Jain to Leave, Company Names New Asia-Pacific Unit Chief
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  3. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  6. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Won't Install if a USB Drive is Plugged In
  7. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  10. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.