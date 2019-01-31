Hoping to tap waterways transportation in the country's commercial capital, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has partnered with Uber to launch UberBOAT from February 1, a senior Uber official said here on Wednesday.

This will be Uber's second global launch of UberBOAT.

In June 2017, UberBOAT launched a similar service for tourists in Croatia who wish to explore the picturesque local islands.

The on-demand speedboat service in Mumbai will provide transportation from three top coastal points - Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty - as a pilot project.

Riders can access two variants of speedboats based on seating capacity - 6-8 seater UberBOAT for Rs. 5,700 per one-way ride and a 10-plus seater UberBOAT-XL at Rs. 9,500 per one-way ride - depending on their requirements, said the official.

Aiming to transform into a multi-modal transportation platform, UberBOAT will enable Mumbai riders to request a speedboat through the Uber app for an efficient and convenient waterway commute, said Uber India & South Asia Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh.

He added the company will tap the vast potential of Mumbai island's waterways transport system, starting with specific routes, and enable boat operators to enhance their earnings through Uber.

Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Sanjay Bhatia said the vision is to make Mumbai as the sea transport and tourism hub of India in collaboration with the MMB in which UberBOAT will play a pivotal role by improving connectivity.

All UberBOATs will be equipped with best safety features, emergency numbers and a safety manual.