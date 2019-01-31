NDTV Gadgets360.com

UberBoat, UberBoat XL Services to Start From February 1 in Mumbai

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
UberBoat, UberBoat XL Services to Start From February 1 in Mumbai

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Uber

Hoping to tap waterways transportation in the country's commercial capital, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has partnered with Uber to launch UberBOAT from February 1, a senior Uber official said here on Wednesday.

This will be Uber's second global launch of UberBOAT.

In June 2017, UberBOAT launched a similar service for tourists in Croatia who wish to explore the picturesque local islands.

The on-demand speedboat service in Mumbai will provide transportation from three top coastal points - Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty - as a pilot project.

Riders can access two variants of speedboats based on seating capacity - 6-8 seater UberBOAT for Rs. 5,700 per one-way ride and a 10-plus seater UberBOAT-XL at Rs. 9,500 per one-way ride - depending on their requirements, said the official.

Aiming to transform into a multi-modal transportation platform, UberBOAT will enable Mumbai riders to request a speedboat through the Uber app for an efficient and convenient waterway commute, said Uber India & South Asia Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh.

He added the company will tap the vast potential of Mumbai island's waterways transport system, starting with specific routes, and enable boat operators to enhance their earnings through Uber.

Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Sanjay Bhatia said the vision is to make Mumbai as the sea transport and tourism hub of India in collaboration with the MMB in which UberBOAT will play a pivotal role by improving connectivity.

All UberBOATs will be equipped with best safety features, emergency numbers and a safety manual.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UberBoat, UberBoat XL, Uber, Mumbai
Foxconn to Set Up Industrial AI R&D Centre in Hyderabad
Another Apple Engineer Accused of Stealing Company's Self-Driving Car Tech
Pricee
UberBoat, UberBoat XL Services to Start From February 1 in Mumbai
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  2. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  4. SBI Reportedly Left Banking Data of Millions Unprotected Online
  5. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  6. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  9. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Integration Won’t Arrive Until at Least 2020
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.