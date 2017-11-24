Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber, Yandex Ride-Sharing Services Can Merge in Russia, Regulator Rules

 
24 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber, Yandex Ride-Sharing Services Can Merge in Russia, Regulator Rules

Uber and Yandex's ride-sharing businesses can merge in Russia, anti-monopoly regulator FAS ruled on Friday, but stipulated that the combined company not bar drivers from working for competitors.

Uber and Yandex, often referred to as the "Google of Russia", announced plans in July to combine operations in 127 cities in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

San Francisco-based Uber has agreed to invest $225 million (roughly Rs. 1,454 crores) while Yandex will contribute $100 million (roughly Rs. 647 crores) into a new joint company in which Yandex will own 59.3 percent.

The two companies must allow their partners, drivers and passengers to work for or use competitors' services and fully inform users of the legal entity providing the service, the FAS said in a statement.

Yandex said consumers would be able to use both Yandex.Taxi and Uber apps, while their driver apps will be integrated, leading to shorter passenger wait times, increased driver utilisation rates, and higher service reliability.

The companies aim to close the deal in January 2018, after the New Year holidays in Russia, Yandex said in a statement.

Moscow-listed Yandex was up 3.47 percent as of 11:23am GMT.

It said the anti-monopoly regulator in Belarus had also approved the deal while a decision by the Kazakh regulator was pending.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Uber, Yandex
Tech Firms Scrounging for Skilled Workers Are Training Their Own
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Uber, Yandex Ride-Sharing Services Can Merge in Russia, Regulator Rules
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Black Friday Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Spotted in the Wild, 18:9 Display Tipped Again
  2. Xiaomi India Teases 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Have a Great Battery Life
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) May Sport Galaxy S8-Like Infinity Display
  4. OnePlus 5 to Live on at a Lower Price? What OnePlus Co-Founders Say
  5. Xiaomi India Cuts Prices of Mi Accessories Thanks to GST Implementation
  6. OnePlus 5T Sold Out Within 5 Minutes in 1-Hour Preview Sale on Amazon
  7. OnePlus 5T's First Major Update Now Rolling Out, Brings Improvements
  8. Apple Watch Series 3 Review
  9. Nokia 8 Starts Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update
  10. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.