Uber Vouchers Launched for Businesses, Including in India

, 11 April 2019
Uber Vouchers Launched for Businesses, Including in India

Global ride-sharing major Uber on Wednesday launched "Uber Vouchers" for businesses globally including in India.

Developed on the "Uber for Business (U4B)" platform, the "Vouchers" are now being made available in most countries where Uber operates, the company said in a statement.

"As companies look for new technology and novel ways o engage with consumers, 'Vouchers' provide a perk that businesses know their customers will use," said Ronnie Gurion, General Manager and Global Head, Uber for Business.

The "Vouchers" can be sent over email, social media and mobile messaging.

These come with discounted trips and options to create "Voucher" programmes customise in terms of budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.

To streamline reporting and billing, businesses will be able to maintain records of how many "Vouchers" were redeemed or used within a dedicated dashboard.

No personal rider information of the person using the "Voucher" would be shared, the company added.

Businesses can see how many Vouchers have been redeemed or used within a dedicated dashboard.

The feature was beta tested with over 100 Uber partners globally before the final release. 

Further reading: Uber, U4B
Uber Vouchers Launched for Businesses, Including in India
