Technology News

Uber US Drivers Plan Protest Over Pay Ahead of IPO

"Hundreds of drivers" are likely to join the protest.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber US Drivers Plan Protest Over Pay Ahead of IPO

Uber Technologies's drivers in six US cities are planning to shut their apps for 12 hours on May 8 to protest against low wages and working conditions, two days ahead of the company's expected market debut.

Drivers in San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia and Washington DC will shut their app on the day, when a separate protest will be carried out outside Uber's head office in San Francisco, a spokeswoman for Gig Workers Rising, a campaign for gig workers, told Reuters.

About "hundreds of drivers" are likely to join the protest, with Los Angeles and San Francisco expected to see a higher concentration of people, Clarkson said on Monday.

The drivers' demands also include employee benefit plans such as health care, holiday pay and representation in Uber's management structure.

Uber expects to price its IPO on May 9 and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange the following day, people familiar with the matter have said.

"Uber's IPO will put millions in the pockets of executives, but the drivers who provide the service that is core to the company will get nothing, " Clarkson said.

To improve relations with drivers, Uber had announced plans to offer cash bonuses to some of its most active drivers with the option to purchase shares in the company's market debut.

Uber did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Amazon Workers From Around World Join Forces in Berlin
Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Uber US Drivers Plan Protest Over Pay Ahead of IPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  2. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  3. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review
  5. Game of Thrones Predictions: Who Will Claim the Iron Throne? [Spoilers]
  6. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review
  8. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
  9. Amazon Workers From Around World Join Forces in Berlin
  10. Dish TV's New Multi-TV Policy Offers Discount on NCF Charge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.