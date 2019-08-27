Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non Emergency Issues'

Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'

This new Uber feature is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 16:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'

In a bid to improve rider experience in India, Uber on Tuesday announced a 24x7 safety helpline that will provide users with the option to get in touch with Uber's safety team if they have an urgent, non-emergency issue such as a co-passenger's misbehaviour, dispute with a driver or break-down while on a trip.

This feature is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.

The 24x7 safety helpline support is not a replacement for 100 but a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support, the company said in a statement.

"All our riders will now be able to access this helpline, any time of the day or night, should they need urgent assistance during their trip," said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia.

At the tap of a button, riders can immediately connect with Uber's response team in English and Hindi where trained representatives of the "Safety Incident Response Team" will be available 24x7.

When a rider calls this helpline, Uber said it will aim to resolve all issues seamlessly and quickly.

The safety helpline number is available under the safety toolkit banner hosted within the Uber app.

To reach the safety tool kit, riders tap the shield icon to report a non-emergency safety incident, during a trip

"Rider can tap the safety helpline icon, hosted within the safety tool kit and swipe to speak to an Uber representative," said the company.

Uber has recently launched several measures, like call anonymisation to protect the privacy of riders; comprehensive background checks of drivers and updated community guidelines which outline the behaviour expected of riders and drivers on the app to foster mutual respect. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers Globally
Mi A3 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Till August 31
Honor Smartphones
Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, More Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  6. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Massive Asteroid Set to Pass by Earth Next Month
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  9. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  10. Uber Unveils Safety Helpline in India for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi A3 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Till August 31
  2. Uber Unveils 24x7 Safety Helpline in India, for 'Urgent, Non-Emergency Issues'
  3. Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers Globally
  4. Samsung Sold Over 75 Million Smartphones in Q2, With Galaxy A-Series Helping Propel Growth: Gartner
  5. Huawei Nova 5T With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. ISRO Chairman K Sivan Defends India’s Space Programme, Says India Is Not Poor
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Soyuz Spacecraft Carrying Russian Humanoid Robot Docks at ISS After Failed Attempt
  9. Realme 5, 5 Pro Offline Availability to Begin Mid-September in India, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. NRAI Goes After 'Deep Discounts' in Delivery Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.