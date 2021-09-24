Technology News
Uber to Roll Out Pension Plans for UK Drivers

Uber said it would contribute 3 percent of a driver's earnings into a pension plan.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 September 2021 12:54 IST
Uber and GMB urged other ride-hailing companies like Ola, Bolt to offer similar benefits to their drivers

Highlights
  • Britain's GMB union represents Uber's drivers in the country
  • GMB has the right to negotiate on behalf of the workforce
  • Uber's drivers will be auto-enrolled in a pension scheme

Uber said it would start rolling out its pension plan to all eligible drivers in the United Kingdom, months after the ride-hailing service granted workers' rights to its drivers in the country.

In March, Uber had reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers following a Supreme Court ruling. Uber had also said it would offer guaranteed entitlements, including holiday pay, a pension plan and limited minimum wage.

On Friday, the Silicon Valley company said it would contribute 3 percent of a driver's earnings into a pension plan, while drivers can choose to contribute a minimum of 5 percent of their qualifying earnings.

Britain's GMB union represents Uber's drivers in the country, and has the right to negotiate on behalf of the workforce.

Uber and GMB also urged other ride-hailing companies like Ola, Bolt, and Addison Lee to offer similar benefits to their drivers.

"I am extending an invitation to work with operators such as Bolt, Addison Lee, and Ola to create a cross-industry pension scheme. This will enable all drivers to save for their futures whilst working across multiple platforms," said Jamie Heywood, an executive for Uber's northern and eastern European region.

Uber's drivers will be auto-enrolled in a pension scheme provided by NOW: Pensions and managed by workplace solutions provider Adecco, the company added.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

