Technology News
loading

Uber Turns to India, Africa and Middle East as Losses Mount

While India is one of Uber's biggest markets, the firm still lags behind Ola.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Turns to India, Africa and Middle East as Losses Mount

Photo Credit: Sajjad Hussain/ AFP

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (L) gives a memento to Mangu Singh, MD of Delhi Metro

The head of Uber said Tuesday that the global ride services firm was counting on India, Africa and the Middle East for future growth amid investor fears about mounting losses and a slump in its share price. Uber has exited several markets -- including China and Southeast Asia -- to pare back losses, and is in fierce competition with rival Ola in India, a market estimated to be worth $7 billion a year.

Since its public offering in May, Uber's share price has tumbled some 30 percent, while the company lost $5.2 billion in the second quarter.

"India is a fundamental part of Uber's growth going forward... it's a top 10 market for us," chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters in New Delhi.

"The profitability characteristics of our business here are improving. If I look at Uber's growth over the next 10 years, it's... going to be defined by India, Africa and the Middle East, more so than the developed markets."

Khosrowshahi brushed aside fears the stock price could fall further after the expiration of a lock-up period in November, after which company employees and early investors can sell their shares.

The chief executive, who was in Delhi to unveil an updated version of Uber's app linking the Delhi Metro public transport system with its services, said he was focused on long-term prospects.

The revamped app is part of a global campaign to attract more users.

While India is one of Uber's biggest markets -- with 12 percent of its global rides -- the firm still lags behind Ola in the nation of over 1.3 billion people.

It has also struggled to keep up with the two largest online food-delivery players Zomato and Swiggy.

The company laid off some staff in India as part of global job cuts as it tries to map a route to profitability.

But chief product officer Manik Gupta told AFP that Uber would double its technology team to 1,000 as proof of its commitment to Asia's third-largest economy.

"We definitely want to show our commitment to India," Gupta said.

Uber's third-quarter results will be released in two weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi
WeWork Seals Multi-Billion Dollar Rescue Deal, Founder to Exit With $1.7 Billion
Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement
Honor Smartphones
Uber Turns to India, Africa and Middle East as Losses Mount
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  2. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  8. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  10. ‘Assembled in India’ iPhone XR Now on Sale in the Country
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera May Debut as Motorola One Hyper
  2. Elon Musk's Satellite Project Testing Encrypted Internet With Military Planes
  3. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 108 Prepaid Plan, 1GB Daily Data and 28 Days Validity in Tow
  4. Realme 1, Realme U1 Start Receiving New Update With System-Wide Dark Mode, October Security Patch, More
  5. Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched
  6. Google Maps Now Shows Speed Traps on iOS, Potentially Raising the Ire of Law Enforcement
  7. Vivo S5 With Diamond-Shaped Camera Module May Have Surfaced Online Ahead of Official Announcement
  8. Uber Turns to India, Africa and Middle East as Losses Mount
  9. WeWork Seals Multi-Billion Dollar Rescue Deal, Founder to Exit With $1.7 Billion
  10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer is Both Dark and Inspiring
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.