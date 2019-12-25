Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber Co Founder Travis Kalanick Severs Last Ties to Company, Will Focus on 'Ghost Kitchens'

Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick Severs Last Ties to Company, Will Focus on 'Ghost Kitchens'

UberCab launched in July 2010 in San Francisco. The company name was shortened in October to Uber.

By | Updated: 25 December 2019 09:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
Highlights
  • Kalanick said he would exit the board of directors at the end of 2019
  • He was pushed out as chief executive in 2017
  • I'm proud of all that Uber has achieved: Kalnick

About a decade after co-founding Uber, Travis Kalanick on Tuesday severed his last ties with the ride-hailing giant, announcing he would exit the board of directors at the end of 2019. Kalanick, who was pushed out as chief executive in 2017 amid revelations about the controversial business practices that accompanied the company's stunning rise, will resign from the board of directors effective December 31 "to focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavours," Uber said in a statement.

"Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits," Kalanick, 43, said in a statement released by the company.

"I'm proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines."

In March 2018, Kalanick announced the creation of a new investment vehicle, 10100, that will focus on both for-profit and non-profit ventures. The key areas of focus for the fund include real estate, e-commerce and innovation in China and India.

Among his most recent ventures, Kalanick has developed the so-called "ghost kitchen" company, CloudKitchens, which will rent communal kitchens near population centers that can prepare food for delivery services.

Even before Tuesday's announcement, Kalanick had taken steps to further distance himself from Uber, selling a large portion of his shares in early November.

The youthful Kalanick has been the personification of the go-go Silicon Valley disruptor associated with visionary entrepreneurship that upends traditional businesses, accompanies by unfettered growth.

Growth and growing pains
Kalanick and fellow Uber co-founder Garrett Camp got the idea for Uber while visiting Paris in December 2008 when they were unable to find a taxi.

UberCab launched in July 2010 in San Francisco. The company name was shortened in October to Uber.

The venture has grown rapidly since then, with operations in 700 cities in 65 countries at the time of its initial public offering in May.

Kalanick resigned from Uber in June 2017 amid heavy pressure following a series of disturbing reports about a cutthroat workplace culture, harassment, discrimination and questionable business tactics to thwart rivals.

The company appointed former Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi as chief executive later this year.

Khosrowshahi has taken steps to clean up the company's image, including as upgrading its rider safety programs and disclosing figures on sexual assaults.

But the company also still faces plenty of challenges as critics complain of excess traffic, aggressive labor practices and other ills. A regional court in Germany last week barred Uber from offering rides through car hire firms.

Wall Street analysts have also questioned the company's long-term profit prospects.

Khosrowshahi said Tuesday that "very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber."

Board Chairperson Ron Sugar thanked Kalanick for "his unique expertise, honed over 10 years building Uber from a scrappy startup into the global public company."

Uber shares, which have fallen more than 25 percent since the company went public in May, rose on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened session.

Shares gained 0.4 percent to finish at $30.44.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Travis Kalanick, Uber
MSI Creator 17 Laptop With Mini-LED Display to Be Launched at CES 2020
Inside YouTube's Year of Responsibility

Related Stories

Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick Severs Last Ties to Company, Will Focus on 'Ghost Kitchens'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  2. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  3. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  4. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  5. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  6. BSNL Christmas Offer: Rs. 1,999 Plan Gets 60 Days Additional Validity
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Realme X50 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Set to Launch on January 7
  9. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick Severs Last Ties to Company, Will Focus on 'Ghost Kitchens'
  2. MSI Creator 17 Laptop With Mini-LED Display to Be Launched at CES 2020
  3. Malware Broker Behind US Hacks Now Teaching Computer Skills in China
  4. BSNL Christmas and New Year Offer Adds Additional 60 Days Validity to Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan: All Details
  5. Show Creator Wants the Game Awards to Be 'A Prototype' for 'A New Era of Programming'
  6. Tesla Stock Hits Record $420 Fulfilling Elon Musk's Infamous 2018 Tweet
  7. Beauty Brands Tap TikTok Influencers for Holiday Campaigns
  8. India to Take Big 5G Leap in 2020 but Mass Adoption Far Away
  9. Google Patches Fresh Magellan 2.0 SQLite Vulnerabilities in Chrome
  10. Acer Launches E-Store to Boost Online Sales in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.