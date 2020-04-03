Technology News
loading

Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers

Uber had promised to supply drivers with sanitsers in early March.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 April 2020 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers

Uber said it had received an initial batch of 30,000 bottles of cleaning spray

Highlights
  • Uber will begin shipping disinfecting car spray to selected drivers
  • It will do so in areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak
  • Uber had promised to supply drivers with sanitizers in early March

Uber Technologies will begin shipping disinfecting car spray to selected drivers in areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, an executive said on Thursday.

The company had promised to supply drivers with sanitizers in early March. Then it closed all of its local hubs, places where drivers can go to receive in-person help or use the bathroom, leaving drivers in the dark over where to receive supplies.

Uber senior vice president of global rides and platform operations, Andrew Macdonald, said on Twitter that the company had received an initial batch of 30,000 bottles of cleaning spray by Atlanta-based company Zep.

He said select drivers could place an order in the app and receive shipment free of charge.

"As a start, we're prioritizing the most active drivers in a few cities, incl. NYC," Macdonald wrote on Twitter, adding that the company was working on securing more supplies.

Previously, Uber said suppliers had prioritised orders for healthcare, with its own orders being moved down the queue several times.

Lyft last week said it had distributed many supplies to drivers while its hubs were still open and was working a way to distribute them now, but declined to provide additional details.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Ride-hailing demand has grinded to a halt in most US cities, with a majority of Americans now under some form of lockdown.

The epidemic has also exposed drivers and companies to the downside of an ambiguous contractor model, leaving drivers more vulnerable than traditional employees.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Zep, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched
Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts

Related Stories

Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  4. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  8. Sony Unveils WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Headphones
  9. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month
  10. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  3. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  4. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  5. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
  6. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts
  8. Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
  9. Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Zoom Meeting IDs Can Be Guessed by This Automated Tool; Company Removes Feature Displaying LinkedIn Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com