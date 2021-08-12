Technology News
loading

Uber Launches Service With Taxi Drivers in Colombia

Uber has launched Uber Taxi in an alliance with TaxExpress.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2021 12:24 IST
Uber Launches Service With Taxi Drivers in Colombia

Uber Taxi has operated in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Spain since last year

Highlights
  • Uber has faced serious challenges in Colombia
  • Colombia lacks clear regulation for ride-hailing apps
  • Didi and Cabify operate in the country

Ride-hailing app Uber will offer access to its platform to regular taxi drivers in Colombia, it said on Wednesday, replicating a move it has already rolled out in other countries in Latin America and Europe since last year.

Uber has launched Uber Taxi in an alliance with TaxExpress, a service that will be initially offered in Colombia's capital Bogota and third-largest city Cali.

As in other countries, Uber has faced serious challenges in Colombia amid accusations of unfair competition, which resulted in authorities ordering the company to halt operations in 2019, a decision which was overturned by a court last year.

Colombia lacks clear regulation for ride-hailing apps. While other companies such as Didi and Cabify operate in the country, drivers have faced fines and other sanctions for providing ride-hailing services, as well as aggression from taxi drivers.

"Having taxis on the platform is a show of reconciliation ... it offers different alternatives for users," Marcela Torres, Uber's general manager in Colombia, said during a virtual press conference.

Uber Taxi has operated in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Spain since last year, representing a change of gear for the company amid regulatory challenges.

The company reported an adjusted $509 million (roughly Rs. 3,780 crores) second-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - which excludes one-time costs, including stock-based compensation - widening losses by nearly $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,110 crores) from the first quarter.

"In Colombia we are living through changes and searching for alternatives with former competitors is a part of that," TaxExpress general manager Jose Hernandez said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Uber Taxi, TaxExpress
Chips, Renewables Gain Focus From China Investors Who Plan to Avoid Regulators’ Attention

Related Stories

Uber Launches Service With Taxi Drivers in Colombia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  3. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  4. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  5. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  7. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  10. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Launches Service With Taxi Drivers in Colombia
  2. Chips, Renewables Gain Focus From China Investors Who Plan to Avoid Regulators’ Attention
  3. Bumble Going Strong as Pandemic Love Endures COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns, Now Has 2.9 Million Paid Users
  4. Twitter Ban to Be Lifted Soon After Resolving Some Issues, Nigeria Information Minister Says
  5. Sharks' Diversity Remained Static When End-Cretaceous Mass Extinction Wiped Out Dinosaurs: Study
  6. Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
  7. Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
  9. Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
  10. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com