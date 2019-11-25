Technology News
loading

Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures

Uber has 21 days to appeal and can continue to take rides during the process, which is likely to include court action and could drag on for months.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures

Uber was stripped of its London operating licence on Monday for the second time in just over two years after the city's regulator said a "pattern of failures" on safety and security meant the taxi app was not fit and proper.

A change to Uber's systems allowed unauthorised drivers to upload their photos to other driver accounts, meaning they could pick up passengers as if they were the booked driver, which happened in at least 14,000 trips, Transport for London (TfL) said.

The Silicon Valley-based company, which has faced pushback from authorities and existing operators in several countries, has 21 days to appeal and can continue to take rides during the process, which is likely to include court action and could drag on for months.

"TfL has identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk," the regulator said on Monday, the day the firm's licence expires.

"Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time."

Uber, which has roughly 45,000 drivers in London, did not offer an immediate comment.

Uber and TfL have been engaged in a long-running battle since TfL rejected a renewal request in 2017, citing shortcomings in the firm's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks.

A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month licence, after the company made several changes to its business model.

In September, TfL gave Uber just a two-month extension, far short of the maximum possible five years, and imposed further conditions covering ride-sharing, appropriate insurance and driver document checks.

Ahead of the latest decision, Uber said it would introduce measures such as a discrimination button enabling drivers and riders to report abuse, enhanced safety training for drivers and a direct connection to the emergency services.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, London, TfL
Facebook Would Have Let Hitler Post Anti-Semitic Ads, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
Honor Smartphones
Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
  7. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
  8. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  9. Realme X50 With 5G Support, Dual Hole-Punch Design to Launch Soon
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
  2. Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
  3. Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
  4. Facebook Would Have Let Hitler Post Anti-Semitic Ads, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
  5. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Alleged Account Hacker Arrested
  6. Vivo V17 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Get Discounts in India as Part of 5th Anniversary Celebration Sale on Amazon
  9. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.