NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Hits the Brakes on Self-Driving Trucks in the US

, 31 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Hits the Brakes on Self-Driving Trucks in the US

Uber on Monday said it is hitting the brakes on self-driving trucks, shifting gears to focus just on autonomous cars.

Uber is among a number of technology and car companies racing toward what some contend is an inevitable future in which vehicles drive themselves.

Uber's aspirations had included self-driving trucks, with the smartphone-summoned-ride service revving that effort with the purchase of startup Otto two years ago.

"We've decided to stop development on our self-driving truck program and move forward exclusively with cars," Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber advanced technologies group, said in an email response to an AFP inquiry.

"We recently took the important step of returning to public roads in Pittsburgh, and as we look to continue that momentum, we believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on this effort is the best path forward."

San Francisco-based Uber had suspended its self-driving car program after a crash that killed a woman pushing a bicycle in a street in Arizona in March of this year.

Uber has a version of the ride service that matches truck drivers with loads in need of hauling.

In the absence of an urgent need for self-driving trucks to keep Uber Freight competitive, members of that team will work on autonomous cars or be offered spots elsewhere in the company.

Uber Freight has become a national operation since launching in May of 2017.

Otto co-founder Lior Ron left Uber in the weeks after the fatal accident in Arizona, according to media reports.

Ron and co-founders including Anthony Levandowski, started Otto in early 2016. The startup was bought by Uber nine months later in a deal valued at more than $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,400 crores).

Levandowski was a central figure in a blockbuster federal lawsuit filed by Waymo against Uber claiming trade secrets were stolen from the self-driving car project where he worked before leaving to start Otto.

A trial was taking place when Waymo and Uber in February announced a surprise agreement to resolve the legal clash.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Uber Freight
Realme Separates From Oppo to Create Independent Brand, Aims to Create Smartphones for "Young People Around the World"
Vivo Nex
Uber Hits the Brakes on Self-Driving Trucks in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video, Voice Calling Feature Is Now Live
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
  3. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Introduced in 2018
  4. Mars Closest to Earth in 15 Years: How to Watch Live
  5. 15-Year-Old Indian-American Boy Graduates as Engineer, Starts PhD in US
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android P; Android 8.1 Oreo Skipped
  8. Honor 9N First Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  9. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Specifications Spotted on Certification Site
  10. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.