Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Says No Evidence Hackers Took Rider Credit Card Numbers

 
14 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Says No Evidence Hackers Took Rider Credit Card Numbers

An outside cyber-security firm hired by Uber after a massive data theft found no evidence that rider credit card, bank account or Social Security numbers were downloaded by two hackers, the company said in a response to demands for information from US senators.

But the ride-hailing company disclosed that in some cases, the hackers got location information from the place where people signed up for Uber, as well as heavily encoded versions of user passwords.

On November 21, Uber disclosed that names, email addresses and mobile-phone numbers of 57 million drivers and riders had been stolen. In a letter to four Republican senators led by Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune of South Dakota, the company says that Mandiant, the security firm, found 32 million of those are outside the US and 25 million are inside. Of the total, 7.7 million are drivers, mostly in the US, and hackers got driver's license numbers for 600,000 of them, according to the letter from new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The ride-hailing company also said it has not seen evidence of fraud or misuse of data taken in the breach, which lasted more than a year before being disclosed. Two employees were fired for not disclosing the theft to "appropriate parties," the letter said.

The hackers emailed Uber's US security team anonymously on November 14, 2016 telling them about the breach and demanding a payment. Uber tracked down the breach in private cloud data stored on Amazon's web services and shut down access, which came through a "compromised credential," the letter said.

The security team agreed to pay $100,000 (roughly Rs. 64.2 lakhs) to the hackers for an agreement to delete the data, and later tracked down the hackers' real names. Both signed documents assuring that the stolen data was destroyed, Khosrowshahi wrote. Team members found that the hackers first gained access on October 13, 2016, and there was no further access after Nov. 15, 2016, the letter said.

Uber notified the US Attorney's offices in San Francisco and Manhattan, as well as other government agencies, on November 21 of this year, but it's not clear whether any criminal investigation has been started. Neither office confirmed nor denied an investigation.

Uber installed additional protections to stop hackers, including a two-step authentication for one of the services that was hacked, the letter said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber, Uber Hack
LG V30+ Launched in India, Paytm Mall Sale, Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut, and More: Your 360 Daily
T-Mobile to Launch TV Service in 2018, Buy Layer3 TV
Uber Says No Evidence Hackers Took Rider Credit Card Numbers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Tata Cliq - Happy Feet Sale
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone Revises Rs. 348 Pack Offers 2GB Data a Day, Unlimited Calling
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) Manual Reveals Details
  3. Jio Additional Data Offers: Check How Much Extra Data You Can Get
  4. LG V30+ Launched in India, Paytm Mall Sale, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro Get Limited Period Discounts on Amazon India
  6. Airtel 4G Hotspot Price in India Slashed, Now Costs Rs. 999
  7. LG V30+ With 6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  8. Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) Said to Receive 3C Certification
  9. Honor 7X Review
  10. Flipkart Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Announced: These Are the Top Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.