Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Says 2016 Data Breach Hit 2.7 Million UK Users, or Most of Its Base

 
30 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber Says 2016 Data Breach Hit 2.7 Million UK Users, or Most of Its Base

Uber Technologies has informed Britain's data protection regulator that about 2.7 million user accounts - representing the vast majority of people using the ride-hailing service in the country - were affected by a 2016 data breach.

The breach, which the company disclosed last week involving 57 million users worldwide, saw names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses compromised, the company told UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

ICO said it expects Uber to alert all the affected British users, both Uber drivers and passengers, as soon as possible.

The breach was a further setback to the Silicon Valley company after London's transport regulator stripped it of its operating licence in September, citing Uber's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Uber failed to disclose the massive breach at the time, the company's new chief executive officer said last week.

Under current British law organisations which fail to disclose data breaches to regulators face a maximum fine of up to GBP 500,000 ($670,600).

In Britain, Uber drew around 2.85 million users, on average, over the past three months, according to web and mobile app traffic measurement firm SimilarWeb, indicating that most British Uber users were likely caught up in the breach.

Uber said on its website on Wednesday that independent forensics experts had not seen any indication that trip location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers or dates of birth were downloaded in the breach.

"We do not believe any individual rider needs to take any action," the company said.

"We have seen no evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident. We are monitoring the affected accounts and have flagged them for additional fraud protection."

Uber has been forced to quit several countries, including Denmark and Hungary, and faced regulatory battles in multiple US states and around the world.

It comes after a tumultuous few months for the San Francisco startup that led to former CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick being forced out after a series of boardroom controversies.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Dara Khosrowshahi, Travis Kalanick, Uber, Uber Data Breach, Uber Hack
Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' Set to Launch in India Today, Redmi 5A Expected: How to Watch Live Stream
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Uber Says 2016 Data Breach Hit 2.7 Million UK Users, or Most of Its Base
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Google Launches Datally, an Android App to Help Save Mobile Data
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Set to Launch on December 7
  4. Android Co-Creator Takes Leave of Absence From His Smartphone Startup
  5. Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  6. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Play YouTube Videos Without Leaving Chats
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display Launched
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch Date, Nokia 9 Case on Sale Already, More: 360 Daily
  9. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport Fitness Wearables Launched in India
  10. Jio Cashback Offer Extended to December 15, But Wallet Partners Reduced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.