NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber Said to Be in Talks With Dubai's Careem to Merge in the Middle East

Uber Said to Be in Talks With Dubai's Careem to Merge in the Middle East

 
, 04 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Said to Be in Talks With Dubai's Careem to Merge in the Middle East

Uber Technologies is in preliminary talks with rival Careem to combine their Middle Eastern ride-hailing services, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The companies have discussed several potential deal structures and under one of them, Careem's current leaders would manage the new combined business while retaining one or both of the companies' local brands, and another proposal would be Uber acquiring the Middle East ride-hailing app, the report added.

In discussions with Careem, Uber has said that it would need to own more than half of the combined company, if not buy Careem outright, according to the report.

Careem did not confirm or deny the report when contacted by Reuters.

"Our ambition is to build a lasting institution for the region and that means focussing on growth into new markets and doubling down on our existing cities to open our platform up to new products and services. We are only getting started," said Careem spokeswoman Maha Abouelenein.

Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Middle-East, Careem, Egypt
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Colour Variants Leaked, 8GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy J8
Uber Said to Be in Talks With Dubai's Careem to Merge in the Middle East
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Today, Price Likely to Start at Rs. 29,999
  2. Full Text of WhatsApp's Response to Government's Letter Over Mob Killings
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  4. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6 Play: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  7. DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser Launched in India
  8. Jio Announces New Cashback Offer, Lowers JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499
  9. Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.