NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Said to Be in Talks to Buy Food Delivery Firm Deliveroo

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Said to Be in Talks to Buy Food Delivery Firm Deliveroo

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies is in early talks to buy food delivery company Deliveroo, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The value of the deal is not known, Bloomberg reported, adding that the offer would need to be considerably above Deliveroo's latest valuation.

London-based Deliveroo was last year valued at more than $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,400 crores) after raising $98 million (roughly Rs. 704 crores) from private investors.

According to the Bloomberg report, the talks could fall apart because Deliveroo and its investors have been reluctant to relinquish independence.

Deliveroo, which competes with companies such as Just Eat, said in July that an initial public offering is not off the cards but was not in a hurry.

Since it started its services in London in 2013, Deliveroo has expanded into 11 other countries, with new markets due soon.

Both Uber and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Deliveroo, Bloomberg
Spider-Man PS4 Said to Be a Bigger Opening Weekend Hit Than Spider-Man: Homecoming
Google Staff Reportedly Discussed Tweaking Search Results to Counter Travel Ban
Pricee
Uber Said to Be in Talks to Buy Food Delivery Firm Deliveroo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  3. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  5. WhatsApp Will No Longer Work on iPhone 3GS and Older iPhone Models
  6. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  7. iPhone XS Has a Smaller Battery, More RAM Compared to the iPhone X
  8. Vivo Y81 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  9. Watch the New Trailer for Little Things Season 2, Out in October
  10. Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More Available With Deals in Honor Days Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.