NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Returns to Finnish Roads After Taxi Market Deregulation

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Returns to Finnish Roads After Taxi Market Deregulation

Uber Technologies will re-start its ride-hailing business in Finland on Wednesday after a one-year pause, it said, seeking to benefit from the country's transport law reform.

The US company has come under pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe, who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.

In Finland, Uber was deemed legal provided its drivers held valid taxi licences, but the company has been the target of police investigations and drivers have been ordered to give up their earnings to the state for not having valid permits.

An overhaul of transport legislation came into force on July 1, removing a cap on the number of taxi licences the government issues in a year and fare restrictions, while creating a legal framework for apps such as Uber.

The company will relaunch its uberX and UberBLACK services on Wednesday afternoon in the wider capital region, including Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen.

"Drivers who have been fully licensed under the new regulations will now be able to help hundreds of thousands of Finns get around at the touch of a button," Uber Nordics general manager Joel Jarvinen said in a statement.

"We hope that other countries, where local people are not currently able to use apps like Uber either to get around or to make money on their terms, will soon follow suit."

Jarvinen said more than a quarter million people in the Helsinki area have opened the Uber app since August even though the company was not operating.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Finland
Xiaomi Redmi 5A to Be Available Today via Flash Sales on Flipkart, Mi.com
Wikipedia Down in Several Countries in EU Law Protest
Samsung Galaxy J8
Uber Returns to Finnish Roads After Taxi Market Deregulation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  2. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  3. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  4. Full Text of WhatsApp's Response to Government's Letter Over Mob Killings
  5. How to Check and Revoke Third-Party Apps That Have Access to Your Gmail
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  7. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today via Flipkart
  9. Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leaked Teaser Tips September Launch, Pop-Up Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.