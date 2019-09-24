Technology News
  Uber Receives Just a Two Month London Licence With New Safety Conditions

Uber Receives Just a Two-Month London Licence With New Safety Conditions

Transport for London (TfL) rejected the Silicon Valley company's licence renewal request in 2017.

Updated: 24 September 2019 16:53 IST
Uber Receives Just a Two-Month London Licence With New Safety Conditions

Uber on Tuesday received only a two-month London operating licence, failing to secure a maximum five-year term in a battle with the regulator which has previously stripped the app of its right to take rides.

Transport for London (TfL) rejected the Silicon Valley company's licence renewal request in 2017 due to failings it said it found in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks, prompting legal action.

A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month licence, which expires on September 25, after the firm had made several changes to its business model in London, its most important European market.

TfL said the new two-month licence comes with "new conditions to ensure passenger safety" and it wanted more details from the company.

"Uber London Limited has been granted a two-month private hire operator licence to allow for scrutiny of additional information that we are requesting ahead of consideration of any potential further licensing application," said a spokesman.

Uber said it will work closely with TfL and provide any additional information.

"We will keep listening, learning and improving to provide the best service while being a trusted partner to London," said Jamie Heywood, Uber's Regional General Manager for Northern & Eastern Europe.

The 2017 licence loss came just weeks after Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi took over and became a test of his ability to assuage regulator concerns as the app faced disputes with rival firms and the authorities in different markets.

Drivers of the city's traditional black taxis have lobbied hard against a licence renewal, having long cited safety issues, working standards and the undercutting of their business model.

Uber says its roughly 45,000 drivers in the city enjoy the flexibility of their work and that it has taken several steps to improve safety for its passengers.

The new conditions set by TfL cover ride-sharing, appropriate insurance and driver document checks by Uber.

Uber received a five-year licence in 2012 but fellow ride-hailing service Ola gained just a 15-month right to operate earlier this year, in a possible sign that the regulator wants to have more power over new entrants.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is also the chairman of TfL, has long been critical of Uber, telling LBC radio last month that they need to play by the rules.

"You will know my track record which is standing up to the big boys, and they are boys, and make sure everyone plays by the rules," he told listeners to a phone-in. "I don't care how many lawyers you employ or how big your PR budget."

Uber Receives Just a Two-Month London Licence With New Safety Conditions
