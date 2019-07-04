Technology News
Uber Plus Driver Rewards Pilot Programme Launched in India

Uber says the loyalty rewards programme would enable driver partners to ensure more savings and access to rewards.

Updated: 4 July 2019
Uber Plus Driver Rewards Pilot Programme Launched in India

Global ride-hailing giant Uber on Wednesday launched the pilot phase of its driver rewards programme called "Uber Plus" in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The exclusive loyalty rewards programme would enable driver-partners to ensure more savings and access to exciting rewards.

"We at Uber have always worked towards prioritising the welfare of our driver-partners. Uber Plus is a massive effort in that direction, enabling our driver-partners to garner more savings as a part of their everyday journey, and accomplishing their dreams," Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

The points are earned over a fixed period of every three months and can be accumulated and used to unlock rewards and a series of tiers.

The higher the tier unlocked by the driver, the better the rewards they can access. Tiers available to the driver partners during the pilot will be Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, the company added.

The programme will be available to a sample group of driver-partners, only in the three pilot cities.

The company will monitor progress and assess feedback before rolling it out to driver-partners across other cities.

