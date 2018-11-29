NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Uber Partners With Bengaluru Based Happay for Auto Expense Management

Uber Partners With Bengaluru-Based Happay for Auto Expense Management

, 29 November 2018
Uber Partners With Bengaluru-Based Happay for Auto Expense Management

Global ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday announced the integration of Bengaluru-based fintech firm Happay's automated solution to make it easier for business travellers to auto-expense their rides.

With this partnership with Happay, "Uber for Business" travellers would be able to automatically submit their receipts for reimbursement.

"Business travellers no longer need to punch in their ride data manually," Anshul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO of Happay, said in a statement.

The partnership will allow corporate finance teams to have more control and will be able to track ground travel expenditure in real-time and process travel reimbursements with ease, Happay said.

"Uber for Business continues to see overwhelming response from corporates across India. Empowering our riders to automatically submit their receipts for reimbursement is a logical step towards making business trips simple and stress-free," said Arjun Nohwar, Head of Uber for Business for Asia Pacific.

Customers can take advantage of the auto-expense feature by creating an Uber for Business account for their company and inviting their employees to use the company's Uber for Business Profile.

Once the profile is enabled, employees simply select Happay as their expense management provider within the payment settings.

Every time employees complete a ride on their business profile, Uber automatically sends ride information from the employee's business profile account to their Happay account, without the need for any additional input.

Happay then converts this data into an expense item, ready for submission.

Further reading: Uber, Bengaluru, India, Happay
Uber Partners With Bengaluru-Based Happay for Auto Expense Management
