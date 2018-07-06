NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber, Ola Agree to Cap Surge Pricing at 45 Percent of Base Fare in West Bengal

Uber, Ola Agree to Cap Surge Pricing at 45 Percent of Base Fare in West Bengal

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber, Ola Agree to Cap Surge Pricing at 45 Percent of Base Fare in West Bengal

Highlights

  • Transport department had sent a 30-point questionnaire to Uber and Ola
  • We provide free trips to hospitals: Uber
  • "We also ensures flat fares to public transport hubs"

Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have agreed to cap surge pricing at 45 percent of the base fare, following a meeting with West Bengal Transport Department officials. The base fare is proposed to be the government-notified rates for AC metered taxis in the city.

"We have submitted our proposal today and have outlined our intent to self-regulate fares at a maximum of 45 percent more than the government-notified prices for A/C metered taxis in the city, at any given time," Uber said in a statement. Ola has not sent any communication in this regard.

The state transport department, based on complaints from users on exorbitant fares during peak hours, had recently sent a 30-point questionnaire to Uber and Ola, seeking response on the surge pricing mechanism.

"The ministry has graciously agreed to open up new permits, expedite the launch of bike taxis and remove the vehicle colour condition," the statement said.

Last month, Uber had proposed self-regulation of dynamic or surge pricing to address the West Bengal government's concerns. The West Bengal Transport Department, based on complaints from users on exorbitant fares during peak hours, had reportedly sent a 30-point questionnaire to Uber and another ride hailing firm Ola, seeking response on the surge pricing mechanism.

"During periods when there is a high imbalance in the availability of Ubers vis-a-vis the number of people requesting a ride, we propose to self-regulate the dynamic pricing multiplier between 1.9x to 2.9x to minimise impact on riders," Uber Regional GM (India & South Asia) Prabhjeet Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

The company also said it provides free trips to hospitals, ensures flat fares to public transport hubs and has introduced weekly or monthly subscription-based commuter passes. Uber said that in the interest of expanding availability of transportation options for Kolkata, it has put forth a few suggestions to the state government around simplifying processes and costs for bike-taxi permits, as well as commercial four-wheeler permits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Ola, West Bengal
Over 50 Percent of Smartphones Aren't Password Protected: Kaspersky
Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price Cut in India
Mi Phones
Uber, Ola Agree to Cap Surge Pricing at 45 Percent of Base Fare in West Bengal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  3. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  4. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  5. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  6. Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 Price in India Slashed
  7. Asphalt 9: Legends Now Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play
  8. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  10. iPhone 8 Bestselling Smartphone in May, Galaxy S9+ Close Behind: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.