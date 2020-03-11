Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus

Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus

Uber last month suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2020 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus

Uber said it would offer compensation to drivers diagnosed with coronavirus

Highlights
  • Uber has already taken action in some affected markets
  • It said it had a team working around-the-clock to support authorities
  • Uber laid its policy on the outbreak for riders, drivers on its website

Uber Technologies notified riders and drivers that it may temporarily suspend the accounts of anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday. The company, which has already taken action in some affected markets, said it had a team working around-the-clock to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic.

Uber laid out the company's detailed policy on the outbreak for all riders and drivers on its website, outlining the steps the company has taken to manage the situation.

"We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world," Uber said.

"We've already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we're working to quickly implement this worldwide."

Uber last month suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

Uber said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Microsoft Disrupts Botnet That Infected Over 9 Million Computers Worldwide
Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live

Related Stories

Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  4. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
  5. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  6. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  7. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
  8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  9. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will All Support 5G, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn Is Finally Coming to PC This Summer, Steam Listing Live
  3. Uber May Suspend Accounts of Riders, Drivers Who Test Positive for Coronavirus
  4. Microsoft Disrupts Botnet That Infected Over 9 Million Computers Worldwide
  5. D2h Revises Tariffs Yet Again, Now Offering Three Network Capacity Fee Slabs
  6. Microsoft Will Stream Its Event for Xbox Series X, Project xCloud on March 18
  7. Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  8. Google Pixel 4a Images Surface Online, Price Tipped
  9. Secret-Sharing App 'Whisper' Allegedly Exposed Millions of People's Private Data: Report
  10. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999 Onwards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.