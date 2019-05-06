Technology News

Uber, Lyft Drivers in US to Strike Ahead of Uber IPO

Drivers in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia, and Washington are planning to protest.

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber, Lyft Drivers in US to Strike Ahead of Uber IPO

Uber Technologies's drivers in New York will go on strike this week shortly before the ride-hailing company goes public to protest what they view as unfair employment conditions, a taxi union said on Friday.

The protests underscore the challenge for Uber of finding a way to lower driver costs in order to become profitable and paying drivers enough to retain their services.

Drivers for Uber, as well Lyft and other ride-hailing apps, will strike on Wednesday for two hours, beginning at 7am ET (1100 GMT). Uber currently expects to price its IPO on Thursday and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange the following day.

The drivers join peers in San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, who are also planning to strike. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) said the drivers are demanding job security, livable incomes and a cap on the amount ride-hailing companies can collect from fares.

"Uber claims that we are independent contractors even though they set our rates and control our work day," Sonam Lama, a NYTWA member and Uber driver since 2015, said in a statement.

"Uber executives are getting rich off of our work. They should treat us with respect. We are striking to send a message that drivers will keep rising up," Lama said.

Uber cautioned in its IPO filing that its business would be "adversely affected" if drivers were classified as employees instead of independent contractors.

The company hopes to be valued at between $80.5 billion and $91.5 billion. Uber has yet to turn a profit. It reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2019.

"I voted to go on strike because drivers need job security," said Henry Rolands, an NYTWA member and Lyft driver.

Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lyft said in an emailed statement that its drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two year. "Over 75 percent drive less than 10 hours a week to supplement their existing jobs. On average, drivers nationwide earn over $20 per hour," Lyft said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, US, New York
Game of Thrones Season 8 Is Preparing for Daenerys’ Turn Into the Mad Queen
Pakistan Demands Facebook Remove Polio Vaccine Misinformation
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Uber, Lyft Drivers in US to Strike Ahead of Uber IPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. How to Check CBSE Class 10 Results Online
  3. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
  4. Man Accidentally Swallows AirPods Earbud, Apple Product Emerges Unscathed
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  6. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Will Daenerys Turn Into the Mad Queen on Game of Thrones?
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, Online Sales, and Other News This Week
  9. How to Find Your Polling Booth and Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open at Amazon India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.