Technology News
loading

Uber Lays Off More Staff as It Seeks a Route to Profit

Uber is cutting about 265 people from its engineering group and another 170 or so jobs from its product team.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Lays Off More Staff as It Seeks a Route to Profit

Uber on Tuesday said it was laying off about eight percent of its product and engineering teams as the smartphone-summoned ride service tries to map a route to profitability.

The San Francisco-based company is cutting about 265 people from its engineering group and another 170 or so jobs from its product team, a spokesman told AFP.

While a fast-growing startup, ranks of Uber employees swelled to more than 27,000 employees around the world and the time had come to shift gears and cut ranks for efficiency, according to the company.

"We're making some changes to get us back on track, which include reducing the size of some teams to ensure we are staffed appropriately against our top priorities," the Uber spokesman said.

"Our hope with these changes is to reset and improve how we work day to day — ruthlessly prioritizing, and always holding ourselves accountable to a high bar of performance and agility."

Uber planned to continue to hire top technical talent, but with a focus on "lean, exceptionally high-performing teams," the spokesman added.

In July, Uber cut 400 jobs from its marketing team of more than 1,200 workers to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi a month earlier had tightened his grip on the wheel at the ride-hailing firm following a bumpy stock market debut.

After debuting in May at $45 (roughly Rs. 3,200) for the initial public offering - translating to a market value of $82 billion (roughly Rs. 5,87,000 crores) - Uber shares went into reverse.

Uber shares gained a little ground on Tuesday, up nearly 4 percent to $33.51 at the close of the formal trading day on Wall Street.

Uber shares tumbled last month after the leading ride-share company reported its loss eclipsed market expectations in the second quarter of this year.

The company said revenue grew 14 percent to $3.2 billion, but it lost $5.2 billion as compared to losing $848 million in the same period last year.

Stock related compensation expenses took a huge bite out of its revenue, the company said.

While the firm has lost billions since offering its first rides in 2011 in its home city of San Francisco, it envisions becoming the "Amazon of transportation" in a future where people share instead of owning vehicles.

The company has moved into electric bikes, trucking, and scooters, as well as meal deliveries, and has a long-term project on flying taxis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Amazon Bets Big on India With Mega-Office
Redmi 8A Allegedly Surfaces on TENAA With Single Rear Camera
Honor Smartphones
Uber Lays Off More Staff as It Seeks a Route to Profit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  2. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Liquid Retina Display Launched
  3. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  5. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Broadband Plan Launched to Rival Jio Fiber
  8. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  9. Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale to Kick Off From September 29, Mobile Deals to Unlock on September 30
  2. Japan's Resupply Mission to ISS Delayed by Launch Pad Fire
  3. Redmi 8A Allegedly Surfaces on TENAA With Single Rear Camera
  4. Uber Lays Off More Staff as It Seeks a Route to Profit
  5. Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Are Said to Be ‘Triggering’ Trypophobia in Some People
  7. Mi Water Purifier to Launch in India on September 17, Xiaomi Teases
  8. Google Pixel 4 Launch Date Tipped as October 15, Motion Sense Air Gestures Spotted in Leaked Video
  9. iPhone 11 Draws a Tepid Response in Asia
  10. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Bring Support for Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Standard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.