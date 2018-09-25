NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Launches 24/7 Phone Support in Britain

, 25 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Launches 24/7 Phone Support in Britain

Highlights

  • Uber is aiming to meet the demands of regulators
  • Company won a probationary licence to operate in London in June
  • Our new 24/7 phone line is the latest in a series of improvements: Uber

Uber on Tuesday launched a 24/7 telephone support line for its users in Britain, in the latest change the taxi app has made to meet the demands of regulators.

Uber won a probationary licence to operate in London in June after it modified its business model to ease strained relations with Transport for London, which had previously stripped the company of its right to function in the capital.

"Our new 24/7 phone line is the latest in a series of improvements we're making for both passengers and drivers," said the firm's General Manager in Britain Tom Elvidge.

"This follows the new app we've introduced for drivers, as well as sickness, injury, maternity and paternity protections."

Uber announced earlier this year that it would introduce the phone support service as part of a series of changes to the way it operates in its most important European market.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, UK
Fantastic Beasts 2 Trailer: Grindelwald Threatens the Peace in 1920s Paris Sequel
Pricee
Uber Launches 24/7 Phone Support in Britain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Echo
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Vodafone Idea Launches 6 Combo Recharge Combo Packs to Rival Jio
  3. Motorola One Power vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced, Deals Previewed
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Update Rollout Set for October
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review
  7. OnePlus 6T Leaked 'Official Poster' Shows Waterdrop Notch, New Tagline
  8. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India
  9. Amazon Prime Reading Now in India, Gives Access to 100s of Ebooks
  10. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With 3 Rear Cameras Set to Launch in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.