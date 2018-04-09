With the aim of rewarding new and existing riders, Uber India has launched a new programme called Ridesmart Rewards. This new offering is designed to give users of Uber Ride Packages aka Uber Ride Pass savings on their UberGo, UberPremier, and UberPool rides. It also offers rewards for flight and movie ticket bookings via Paytm. You can buy a Ridesmart Rewards pass at Rs. 5. Currently, select Uber riders in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune can avail Ridesmart Rewards.

To activate Ridesmart Rewards on your Uber account, navigate to the 'Ride Pass' option and then select a Ridesmart Rewards from the screen. After that, you just need to pay the activation fee through your Paytm wallet to avail the benefits. It is worth noting here that while you can buy the Ridesmart Rewards only using your Paytm wallet, your flat-fare trips through the Ride Pass can be paid using any other payment methods supported by the Uber app. Once purchased, you can also leverage Smartride Rewards to avail offers on movies and flights.

At the moment, you can use promocode 'FLYUBER' to get a cashback worth Rs. 555 on flight ticket bookings of Rs. 2,500 or above on the Paytm app. Similarly, you can use code 'UBERPASS' to avail a cashback of 50 percent up to Rs. 149 for two or more movies tickets booked through the Paytm app.

As per the terms and conditions specified in a blog post, there is a limit of one package per rider per city, and once you buy it, it will be valid for 28 days. This means that any new Ridesmart Rewards will only apply after your existing package reaches its expiry date. It is also worth noting here that there are not any refunds available on Ridesmart Rewards.

We've reached out to Uber India for more clarity on the availability of Ridesmart Rewards and will update this post accordingly.

The arrival of Uber Ridesmart Rewards comes amid the ongoing expansion of Uber Ride Packages aka Ride Pass. In January, the company expanded its Ride Packages to seven Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, to offer flat-fare rides to select riders. The Ride Packages are available as an evolution of the UberPASS initiative that was launched as a pilot in Bengaluru last year.

