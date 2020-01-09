Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In Ride Audio Recording

Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording

'RideCheck' safety feature will allow Uber to flag certain trip irregularities, like long, unexpected stops or midway drops.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording

Uber said that it would pilot audio recording in the Indian market later this year

Highlights
  • Uber on Thursday introduced three new safety features
  • 'RideCheck' will enable Uber to flag certain trip irregularities
  • Uber also said that it would pilot audio recording

Concerned at the safety of riders amid growing driver-related incidents in India, cab-hailing company Uber on Thursday introduced three new safety features -- PIN verification before the ride, 'RideCheck' to spot trip irregularities during the ride and in-ride audio recording (to be rolled out as a pilot later this year).

The 'RideCheck' safety feature will enable Uber to flag certain trip irregularities, like long, unexpected stops or midway drops that may indicate an increased safety risk, especially for women.

If an anomaly is detected, Uber will initiate a RideCheck by reaching out to both the rider and the driver.

As part of the PIN authentication feature -- which rival Ola introduced way back in 2017 -- riders will receive a 4-digit PIN at the start of their trip which, once shared with the drivers, will begin the trip.

Uber also said that it would pilot audio recording as a pioneering feature in the Indian market later this year. The in-ride audio recording feature is currently available in Brazil and Mexico.

"Over the past three years, we have introduced several features to enhance safety standards on our platform. Today, we raise the bar again as we work towards introducing audio recording in India as a pilot this year and roll-out the RideCheck feature for long stop and midway drop-offs," said Sachin Kansal, Senior Director of Global Safety Products, Uber.

Once the audio recording feature is introduced, a rider or driver partner will have the choice to record audio through their phone while on-trip.

When the trip ends, the user has the option to report a safety incident and submit the audio recording.

The audio file shall be encrypted and the user cannot listen in to the stored recording on their device, but may choose to send it to Uber's customer support agents, who will use the audio to help better understand an incident and take appropriate actions.

Only Uber will have access to the audio once the user submits it, said the company.

Uber has a partnership with non-profit Manas Foundation, which has conducted thousands of customised 'gender sensitisation workshops' for Uber driver partners.

So far, this initiative has sensitised over 50,000 driver partners across eight cities in the country.

"It gives me immense pleasure to see that Uber and Manas Foundation are working so closely together to implement our suggested gender sensitisation training to driver partners," said Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission of Women (NCW).

In addition to the PIN, Uber announced that it's working on advanced technologies that will use ultrasound waves to automatically transmit the safety PIN for verifying rides in the future.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Uber, Uber India
OnePlus Announces Screen Technology Event for Next Week, May Announce 120Hz Display Tech: Report
iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows

Related Stories

Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  3. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  5. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  6. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. Cat S32 Rugged Phone With IP68 Rating, Android 10 Launched at CES 2020
  8. Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i to Launch in India on January 14
  9. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  10. NASA Finds Earth-Sized Potentially Habitable Planet 100 Light Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro Finally Start Receiving Android Pie Upgrade With ColorOS 6 Update in India
  2. Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording
  3. CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity
  4. Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
  5. Tecno Spark Go Plus With 4,000mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  6. Google Sued by Sonos for Allegedly Stealing Its Wireless Speaker Tech
  7. iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows
  8. OnePlus Announces Screen Technology Event for Next Week, May Announce 120Hz Display Tech: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 35,990
  10. TikTok Vulnerabilities Could Allow Account Takeover by Hackers, More: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.