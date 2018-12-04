NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Hires Former US Safety Official for Self-Driving Effort

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Hires Former US Safety Official for Self-Driving Effort

Highlights

  • Uber has hired a senior U.S. auto safety official
  • Nat Beuse has been a long-time official at the US government's NHTSA
  • Uber has said it will resume testing with two employees in the front seat

Uber Technologies on Monday confirmed it hired a senior US auto safety official involved in the federal government's handling of self-driving cars for its autonomous vehicle efforts.

Nat Beuse, a long-time official at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) overseeing vehicle safety research, is the latest federal official to join the private sector's effort to commercialize self-driving vehicles.

"Uber's approach to self-driving vehicles is an opportunity to make a difference in the safe commercialization of this revolutionary technology, which I've spent a considerable amount of time working with in recent years," Beuse said in a statement released by Uber. "It's clear to me that the team here is dedicated to prioritizing safety."

Last month, Uber asked Pennsylvania for permission to resume self-driving car testing on public roads and said it had improved the autonomous vehicle software, more than seven months after it suspended testing following a deadly crash in Arizona. Uber is still waiting for approval, a spokeswoman said.

Uber has said it will resume testing with two employees in the front seat, enable an automatic braking system at all times, and more strictly monitor safety employees.

In June, police in Tempe, Arizona, said a back-up driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber was distracted and streaming a television show on her phone right up until about the time the car struck and killed a pedestrian walking across a street, deeming the March 18 crash that rocked the nascent industry "entirely avoidable."

The crash was the first death attributed to a self-driving vehicle and a significant setback for the industry.

Last week, Alphabet's Waymo said it hired former National Transportation Safety Board Chair Debbie Hersman as its chief safety officer. Waymo said Hersman will "oversee the design and enhancement of our product safety program."

In 2017, General Motors hired NHTSA's chief counsel Paul Hemmersbaugh to oversee legal and policy work on automated vehicles. Also last year, autonomous car start-up Zoox hired former NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind as chief safety innovation officer.

Waymo plans to launch a limited commercial self-driving ride hailing service in Arizona before the end of the year, while GM has asked NHTSA for approval to launch a similar service next year in vehicles without steering wheels or brake pedals.

In October, NHTSA said it was moving to revise safety rules that bar fully self-driving cars from the roads without human controls.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Waymo, NHTSA
Samsung Smartphone Sales See Massive Decline, Huawei Grows 43 Percent in Q3 2018: Gartner
Pricee
Uber Hires Former US Safety Official for Self-Driving Effort
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or D2
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  4. A 7-Year-Old Is YouTube’s Highest-Paid Star Worldwide
  5. Microsoft to Reportedly Dump Edge for Chromium-Based Browser
  6. Xiaomi Beats Apple in Wearable Devices Shipments in Q3 2018: IDC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Display Hole for Front Camera Launches December 10
  8. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  9. OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
  10. Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.