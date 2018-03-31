Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber-Grab Deal May Have Infringed Competition, Singapore Watchdog Says

 
, 31 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber-Grab Deal May Have Infringed Competition, Singapore Watchdog Says

Singapore's competition watchdog said it had reasonable grounds to suspect competition had been infringed by Uber's deal to sell its operations in Southeast Asia to rival ride-hailing firm Grab.

In a rare move, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) has begun an investigation into the deal and proposed interim measures that will require Uber and Grab to maintain their pre-transaction independent pricing, the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

The proposal also requires Uber and Grab not to take any action that might lead to the integration of their businesses in Singapore, a move likely to pose a major hurdle to the U.S. company's attempt to improve profitability by exiting the loss-making Southeast Asian market.

As Uber Bows Out to Grab, Drivers and Riders Bemoan Loss of Choice

It is the first time the commission has issued interim measures on any business in the country.

"To address consumer concerns, we have voluntarily committed to maintaining our fare structure and will not increase base fares. This is a commitment we are prepared to give the CCS, and to the public," Lim Kell Jay, head of Grab Singapore, told Reuters in a statement.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

Uber and Grab announced the deal on Monday, marking the U.S. company's second retreat from an Asian market.

Under the deal, Uber will take a 27.5 percent stake in Grab, which is valued at around $6 billion, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join the Singapore-based company's board.

CCS proposals also require both Grab and Uber not to obtain from each other any confidential information including pricing, customers and drivers.

The two firms will be given an opportunity to make written representations to the CCS upon receipt of the proposed interim measures, it said.

Singapore has a voluntary merger notification regime, and CCS has yet to receive the notification from Uber and Grab as of Friday, although the companies have indicated their intention to file a formal merger notification, CCS said.

Why Uber Is Selling Its Southeast Asian Business to a Local Rival

"We had engaged with the CCS prior to signing and continue to do so," Lim said. "We have informed the CCS that we are making a voluntary notification no later than 16 April 2018 to continue to cooperate and engage with the CCS," he added.

The deal is the industry's first big consolidation in Southeast Asia, home to about 640 million people, and is widely expected to give Uber more firepower to focus on other markets including India, as it prepares for an IPO in 2019.

Uber lost $4.5 billion last year and is facing fierce competition at home in the United States and across Asia, as well as a regulatory crackdown in Europe. The firm has invested $700 million in its Southeast Asian operations.

© Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Grab, Uber Grab Merger, Competition Commission of Singapore
Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out in India
Facebook Data of 136,000 US Users Still Out in the Wild: Report
Uber-Grab Deal May Have Infringed Competition, Singapore Watchdog Says
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Free for Another 12 Months for All Existing Users
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Price, Images, Specifications Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out in India
  4. Here's Why OnePlus 6 Will Have the Notch
  5. WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Inform Friends About Your New Number
  6. BSNL Unveils Rs. 118, Rs. 379, Rs. 551 Unlimited Prepaid Packs
  7. Why a SoftBank Brokered Ola-Uber Merger Would Be Bad News for You
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S With 55-inch 4K HDR Display, AI Voice Remote Launched
  9. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A Available Today at 12pm in Flash Sale
  10. Nokia 7 Plus vs Nokia 8 Sirocco
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.