Technology News
loading

Uber Glitch Charges Users 100 Times Normal Price in the US

A man said his wife was charged $9,672 for a trip that would have cost $96.72.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 15:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Glitch Charges Users 100 Times Normal Price in the US

Uber passengers in multiple cities were startled Wednesday when they were charged 100 times their normal fare for short trips, a glitch that sparked jokes about surge pricing gone wild.

Riders in cities including Washington and San Diego took to social media to post about the sky-high rates, a problem Uber confirmed, though it declined to say how widespread the issue was. Some who ordered food for quick delivery said they were also overcharged.

One social media user reported that Uber maxed out her husband's card with a charge of $1,905 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakhs), when it was supposed to be $19.05 (roughly Rs. 1,300). "Not cool, especially on his birthday," she added.

Another woman posted to social media she was charged $1,308 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for a $13.08 (roughly Rs. 900) trip. The charge was so high it triggered a fraud alert, according to a screenshot the rider posted on Twitter.

One passenger's bank said it was a known issue that several callers had reported Wednesday.

Uber said the glitch has been fixed. The company said the fare would be corrected so riders are only charged the amount for their actual trip, though they may temporarily see an inaccurate trip fare on their credit or debit cards; passengers won't need to dispute the charges with their banks.

"We understand that this has been frustrating," Uber said in response to one of the riders' complaints. "There was a known issue that caused your authorisation hold to be very high. Our team has already fixed this issue. Thank you so much for your patience."

In one of the worst instances, a man said his wife was charged $9,672 for a trip that would have cost $96.72.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Twitter Launches 'Hide Replies' Feature, to Give Users More Control Over Conversations
Space Exploration Critical for Our Survival, Jeff Bezos Says
Honor Smartphones
Uber Glitch Charges Users 100 Times Normal Price in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  3. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  4. Netflix Is Bringing a Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan to India
  5. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  6. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  7. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  8. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  10. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Glitch Charges Users 100 Times Normal Price in the US
  2. Twitter Launches 'Hide Replies' Feature, to Give Users More Control Over Conversations
  3. Sony Xperia 1R Could Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 5K Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Surfaces in Leaked Renders, May Launch on August 7
  5. PUBG 4.1 Beta Update Kicks Off Season 4 With Epic Story Trailer, Brings Overhauled Erangel Map, and More
  6. HP ProBook 445 G6 Business Laptop With AMD Ryzen CPUs, 180-degree Hinge Launched in India
  7. Oppo A9 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,020mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  9. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone to Allow Voice Message Previews in Notifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.