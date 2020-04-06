Technology News
Uber Ties Up With Flipkart to Deliver Essentials to People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Uber said that these measures help in keeping people indoors and collectively support the government in containing coronavirus spread.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 6 April 2020 19:24 IST
Uber has been striking partnerships to ensure essentials reach people even during lockdown

Highlights
  • This is Uber’s third partnership to use its fleet to deliver essentials
  • This comes few days after Uber announced similar deal with Big Basket
  • The service is only available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru for now

Uber had recently partnered with Big Basket to make sure essential products are delivered to people even during the coronavirus lockdown. Now, the cab aggregator has partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart to help with the last-mile delivery of essential products using Uber's fleet of cars and bikes in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The partnership between Uber India and Flipkart was announced by the former in a blog post. This is Uber's third such B2B partnership in the last week, after Big Basket and Spencer's Retail.

Uber's partnership with Flipkart to deliver essential goods ordered from Flipkart may get extended to other cities, however Uber is yet to say anything officially.

"All these deals help in keeping people indoors so we can collectively support the government in helping contain the spread of COVID-19," Prabhjeet Singh, director - operations, and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, in a blog post.

Further, Uber said that it will not be charging any commission for this service and all the money earned through these deliveries will be given to the drivers.

Like the previous Big Basket deliveries, this time also the company will act in line with the guidelines set by the government. All drivers associated with the service will maintain the highest safety and hygiene standards, the Uber blog said.

Currently, India has registered over 4,000 thousand novel coronavirus cases with over 100 fatalities. The central government last month announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 in a bid curb the spread of the pandemic.

Comments

Uber, Flipkart, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Apple Supplier Foxconn's Sales Down 7.7 Percent in March Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

