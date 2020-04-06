Uber had recently partnered with Big Basket to make sure essential products are delivered to people even during the coronavirus lockdown. Now, the cab aggregator has partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart to help with the last-mile delivery of essential products using Uber's fleet of cars and bikes in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The partnership between Uber India and Flipkart was announced by the former in a blog post. This is Uber's third such B2B partnership in the last week, after Big Basket and Spencer's Retail.

Uber's partnership with Flipkart to deliver essential goods ordered from Flipkart may get extended to other cities, however Uber is yet to say anything officially.

"All these deals help in keeping people indoors so we can collectively support the government in helping contain the spread of COVID-19," Prabhjeet Singh, director - operations, and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, in a blog post.

Further, Uber said that it will not be charging any commission for this service and all the money earned through these deliveries will be given to the drivers.

Like the previous Big Basket deliveries, this time also the company will act in line with the guidelines set by the government. All drivers associated with the service will maintain the highest safety and hygiene standards, the Uber blog said.

Currently, India has registered over 4,000 thousand novel coronavirus cases with over 100 fatalities. The central government last month announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 in a bid curb the spread of the pandemic.

