NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Fined $491,000 by British Regulator Over 2016 Cyber-Attack

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Fined $491,000 by British Regulator Over 2016 Cyber-Attack

Uber Technologies, already facing a range of legal and regulatory headaches in London, got another Tuesday after it was fined $491,000 (GBP 385,000) over a cyber-attack that compromised the data of millions of customers and tens of thousands of drivers.

The Information Commissioner's Office said the personal details of about 2.7 million UK customers, including email addresses and phone numbers, may have been downloaded during a 2016 hack. Clients weren't told for more than a year and the company paid the hackers $100,000 (roughly Rs. 70 lakhs) to destroy the data. In addition, information about 82,000 drivers was exposed.

"This was not only a serious failure of data security on Uber's part, but a complete disregard for the customers and drivers whose personal information was stolen," Steve Eckersley, the ICO's director of investigations, said in a statement. "At the time, no steps were taken to inform anyone affected by the breach, or to offer help and support. That left them vulnerable."

The fine comes as Uber battles London drivers over their employment status and the number of benefits they are entitled. It was only in June that the ride-sharing company was given a new 15-month probationary license to operate in the UK capital after transport regulators raised concerns about its gung-ho attitude and the safety of passengers.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority also fined Uber over the attack Tuesday.

Uber said that its made changes in technology and leadership since the incident.

"Earlier this year we hired our first chief privacy officer, data protection officer, and a new chief trust and security officer," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement. "We learn from our mistakes and continue our commitment to earn the trust of our users every day."

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, UK
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Netflix Announces Vishal Bhardwaj as Showrunner for Midnight's Children
Pricee
Uber Fined $491,000 by British Regulator Over 2016 Cyber-Attack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  2. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  5. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  6. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  7. Amazon Offers Free Machine Learning Courses to General Consumers
  8. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India Next on Wednesday
  9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
  10. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.