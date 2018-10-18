NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Enters Trailer Leasing Business

, 18 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Enters Trailer Leasing Business

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it is entering the trailer leasing business.

The business, called Powerloop, will be a part of Uber Freight, which connects truckers with shippers, the company said.

Powerloop, which would rent trailers to carriers, is currently available in Texas, Uber said, adding that it expects to expand the new business to other US regions.

Powerloop's first customers include brewer Anheuser-Busch.

Money-losing Uber has been seeking new avenues of growth, including food delivery services, even as it battles intense competition in its core business of ride-hailing.

In August, the company said it would create a standalone business out of its long-haul trucking business, with plans to double its investment in the unit to drive growth.

San Francisco-based Uber plans to go public next year and could be valued at $120 billion (roughly Rs. 8.8 lakh crores), according to a media report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Powerloop, Uber Freight
Apple Gives US Users Tool to See What Data It Has Collected
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Display Details, Purported Hands-on Video Leaked; 10GB RAM ‘Confirmed’ Yet Again
Billion Capture Plus
Uber Enters Trailer Leasing Business
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Review
  3. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  4. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Release Date, Specifications Leak Once Again
  5. Asus Launches Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs. 6,999
  6. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone Xs Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  7. Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Better than PUBG and Fortnite?
  8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Display Details, Purported Hands-on Video Leaked
  9. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
  10. Huawei Watch GT and Band 3 Pro Smart Wearables Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.