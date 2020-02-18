Ride-hailing major Uber and Delhi Police on Monday partnered to integrate the "Himmat" app, which, in case of an emergency will enable Delhi Police Headquarters to receive real-time location of a driver or a rider.

This, in turn, will let them assign a police station to provide potentially life-saving assistance to them.

"Our core mission is to ensure the safety of the public. This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency.

"With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors," Delhi's Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik said in a statement.

In Delhi, when an Uber driver or rider uses Uber's in-app emergency button and if the driver/rider so wishes, Uber can now share their real-time location and other trip details with the Delhi Police Control Room for immediate support, according to the company.

"Every second counts in an emergency and we want to ensure our technology enables our riders and drivers to get immediate assistance when they want it the most," said Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities-India and South Asia.

Uber and Delhi Police have distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners as of now.

Once a rider scans the QR Card, they can access driver partners' details and vehicle information in the Himmat app, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the Himmat app.