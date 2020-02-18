Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers

Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers

Uber can now share real-time location and other trip details with the Delhi Police Control Room.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 18 February 2020 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers

Uber and Delhi Police have distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners

Highlights
  • Uber and Delhi Police on Monday partnered to integrate Himmat app
  • It will enable Delhi Police Headquarters to receive real-time location
  • Use of technology will enable us to react more quickly: Delhi Police

Ride-hailing major Uber and Delhi Police on Monday partnered to integrate the "Himmat" app, which, in case of an emergency will enable Delhi Police Headquarters to receive real-time location of a driver or a rider.

This, in turn, will let them assign a police station to provide potentially life-saving assistance to them.

"Our core mission is to ensure the safety of the public. This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency.

"With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors," Delhi's Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik said in a statement.

In Delhi, when an Uber driver or rider uses Uber's in-app emergency button and if the driver/rider so wishes, Uber can now share their real-time location and other trip details with the Delhi Police Control Room for immediate support, according to the company.

"Every second counts in an emergency and we want to ensure our technology enables our riders and drivers to get immediate assistance when they want it the most," said Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities-India and South Asia.

Uber and Delhi Police have distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners as of now.

Once a rider scans the QR Card, they can access driver partners' details and vehicle information in the Himmat app, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the Himmat app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Delhi Police, Himmat
Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film

Related Stories

Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush Teased to Debut in India on February 20
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  7. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  8. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  2. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  3. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
  6. Xiaomi Set to Launch Electric Toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush Expected
  7. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  8. Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
  9. Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers
  10. Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.