Technology News
loading

Uber Cuts 3,000 Jobs as Pandemic Slashes Demand for Rides

Uber will be closing or consolidating 45 offices globally.

By Associated Press | Updated: 19 May 2020 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber Cuts 3,000 Jobs as Pandemic Slashes Demand for Rides

Uber's Eats business has become more important to people staying home

Highlights
  • Almost all Uber departments will be affected by layoffs
  • Uber's rides business fell 80 percent in April year-on-year
  • Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month. Uber will be re-focusing on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a note to employees Monday.

The ride-hailing giant will be closing or consolidating 45 offices globally, and almost all departments will be affected by layoffs. The company is closing its business for developing products and services for its platform and a unit working on artificial intelligence. It will also pursue strategic alternatives for its job recruiting app, Uber Works, Khosrowshahi said.

“This is a decision I struggled with,” Khosrowshahi said. “Our balance sheet is strong, Eats is doing great, Rides looks a little better, maybe we can wait this damn virus out .... I wanted there to be a different answer ... but there simply was no good news to hear.”

Uber's rides business, the company's main profit generator, fell 80 percent in April compared to the same month last year.

“Ultimately, I realised that hoping the world would return to normal within any predictable time frame, so we could pick up where we left off on our path to profitability, was not a viable option,” he said.

Uber lost $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 21,948 crores) in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic decimated its overseas investments. Companies that rely on the sharing economy have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as people stay indoors and shy away from shared services to reduce the virus' spread.

Lyft, Uber's main US rival, laid off 982 people last month, or 17 percent of its workforce because of plummeting demand. Careem, Uber's subsidiary in the Middle East, cut its workforce by 31 percent.

Uber estimates it will incur $175 million (roughly Rs. 1,324 crores) to $220 million (roughly Rs. 1,665 crores) in charges related to the restructuring, including severance, other benefits and office closing costs, according to a federal filing. Combined with the earlier layoffs, the changes are designed to save $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,570 crores) annually.

Uber's drivers are considered freelance or contract workers, not full-fledged employees, so despite the sharp drop in their incomes from obliterated demand, they are not eligible for severance or benefits from the company. California challenged this recently, suing Uber and Lyft and alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state's new labour law. The suit seeks restitution for unpaid wages owed to drivers, among other things.

One silver lining to the pandemic is that Uber's Eats business has become more important to people staying home and restaurants, and delivery is here to stay, Khosrowshahi said.

“We no longer need to look far for the next enormous growth opportunity: we are sitting right on top of one,” Khosrowshahi said.

He cautioned, however, that the growth in Eats does not come close to covering expenses.

“I have every belief that the moves we are making will get Eats to profitability, just as we did with Rides, but it's not going to happen overnight," Khosrowshahi said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, Coronavirus
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Set for July on Netflix

Related Stories

Uber Cuts 3,000 Jobs as Pandemic Slashes Demand for Rides
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  3. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  4. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  5. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  6. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  8. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart Band 4 Now Available via Flipkart in India: All Details
  2. Ola Resumes Services in More States, Now Operational in Over 160 Cities
  3. How to Stay Connected, Virtual Hug Amongst the Top Search Queries, Google Search Trends Show
  4. Amazfit Ares Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life, 70 Sports Modes Launched
  5. Uber Cuts 3,000 Jobs as Pandemic Slashes Demand for Rides
  6. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Set for July on Netflix
  7. Idea Nirvana Migration to Vodafone Red Completed in Eight Circles, Rollout in Three Circles Delayed to June 8
  8. Huawei Y9s Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. TikTok Names Disney's Streaming Chief Kevin Mayer as New CEO
  10. Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg Wants EU Not China to Lead on Tech Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com