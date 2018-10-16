NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Uber Could Reportedly Be Valued as High as $120 Billion in a Possible IPO

Uber Could Reportedly Be Valued as High as $120 Billion in a Possible IPO

, 16 October 2018
Uber Could Reportedly Be Valued as High as $120 Billion in a Possible IPO

Highlights

  • Its most recent valuation was pegged at $76 billion
  • Uber and Lyft have been preparing to go public next year
  • Uber hired Nelson Chai as its chief financial officer in August

Uber Technologies could be valued at $120 billion (roughly Rs. 8.8 lakh crores) when it finally goes public next year according to recent proposals made by US banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ride-hailing company's most recent valuation was pegged at $76 billion, following a $500 million investment from Toyota Motor Corp in August.

Reuters reported in late September that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were in pole position to secure top roles in Uber IPO.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley last month delivered the valuation proposals to Uber, the WSJ report said.

Uber and smaller rival Lyft have been actively preparing to go public next year. While Lyft has hired IPO advisory firm Class V Group LLC, Uber is behind in its preparations.

Uber hired Nelson Chai as its chief financial officer in August, filling a long-standing vacancy and clearing the way for its much-anticipated IPO.

Uber declined to comment on the WSJ report.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

Further reading: Uber, IPO, WSJ
Uber Could Reportedly Be Valued as High as $120 Billion in a Possible IPO
Comment
 
 

