Uber Connect Home-to-Home Package Delivery Service Launched in India, Looks to Rival Dunzo, Swiggy Genie

This new Uber Connect service has been launched in four cities for now – Gurgaon, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Kolkata

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 May 2020 13:03 IST
The Uber Connect service is available via the Uber app

Highlights
  • Uber says delivery of packages less than 5kg will be accepted
  • Uber Connect cannot be used to deliver alcohol, recreational drugs, etc
  • This service is available in four cities across India immediately

Uber Connect has launched in a few Indian cities to enable doorstep delivery of goods from one house to another. This service looks to help users deliver things like books, a birthday gift, or any other items that need to be delivered during these times of social distancing. While Indians stay indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus, Uber Connect looks to help users drop deliveries of packages from one home to another. Uber says it will be delivering these packages on two wheelers, and notes that the package cannot weigh more than 5kg. This new service looks to compete with existing similar services offered by Dunzo and Swiggy Genie in the country.

The new Uber Connect service has been launched in four cities for now – Gurgaon, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Kolkata. The company notes that all packages need to be properly sealed, and delivery of items like alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items is prohibited via this service. To avail Uber Connect, head to the Uber app, and look for the Uber Connect option in the vehicle selection scroller. Update your Uber app to the latest version if you're not able to see it. Once you select Uber Connect, the company will ask you to agree to package delivery terms and conditions, and confirm that your item complies with those terms. Users will need to add drop-off details inside the app, similar to how you add an address when booking a cab.

Uber Investment Deepens Ties With Scooter Startup Lime

If an Uber Connect delivery boy is nearby, then the user will be notified once the driver is on the way to pick up the package. You can contact the driver directly for any special pickup or drop-off instructions. Furthermore, there is a ‘Share My Trip' feature with your recipient so they can track the delivery and meet the driver to collect the package.

Uber Sees Rides Recovering From Coronavirus Lows, Banks on Food-Delivery Momentum

Swiggy also offers a similar service called Swiggy Genie wherein it lets you pick up or drop anything during the lockdown. This includes business deliveries, documents, or even sending a lunchbox. Even Dunzo offers a similar service across many cities since a while now.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

