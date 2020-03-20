Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Uber Cites Signs of Rebound From Virus Slump, Says Has Enough Cash to Ride Out Crisis

Uber Cites Signs of Rebound From Virus Slump, Says Has Enough Cash to Ride Out Crisis

Uber is well-positioned to ride out the crisis with $10 billion in "unrestricted" cash.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 March 2020 19:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber Cites Signs of Rebound From Virus Slump, Says Has Enough Cash to Ride Out Crisis

The CEO said Uber is well-positioned to ride out the crisis with $10 billion in "unrestricted" cash

Highlights
  • Uber shares surged Thursday
  • The company suggested it is seeing the "beginnings of a recovery"
  • In midday trade, Uber shares were up nearly 40 percent

Uber shares surged Thursday after the ridesharing giant suggested it is seeing the "beginnings of a recovery" in parts of the world following a brutal coronavirus-induced slump.

In midday trade, Uber shares were up nearly 40 percent as it joined a broad rebound in the battered stock market.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told analysts on a conference call he is seeing some signs of improvement in places such as Hong Kong, one of the earliest markets to be hit by coronavirus concerns.

"In some parts of our business, we're already seeing what we believe is a worse impact behind us and the beginnings of a recovery," he said, pointing to Hong Kong in particular where ride traffic dropped some 45 percent.

"Hong Kong was one of our earliest cities that was affected and it's the earliest one that is recovering. And if the world looks like Hong Kong, we will be in great shape."

Khosrowshahi said other cities like Seattle have seen drops as much as 70 percent but that he expects a broad rebound.

Even in hard-hit cities such as Seattle, he said, "we're assuming two months of absolute lockdown and shutdown based on what we're seeing... we're assuming that things get better because certainly Hong Kong is showing that things get better."

The CEO said Uber is well-positioned to ride out the crisis with $10 billion in "unrestricted" cash and no debt repayments due in the near future.

Even in a worst-case scenario where business declined some 80 percent for the rest of the year, he said Uber would still have about $4 billion in reserve.

"We absolutely don't expect that kind of case to happen," he said. "But we feel responsible to model it even in that case our balance sheet remains strong."

Khosrowshahi said Uber is working to ramp up efforts in crisis-hit cities such as London and Paris with more food delivery and materials for health care.

"We have a Uber for health, so we already have contact in the health sector, we got all of the processes that we need to make sure that the materials and the pathogens that they carry are there," he said.

"Food and logistics is kind of our core. It's something that we're really, really good at. It starts with helping the community and that's the angle right now."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Cyber Attackers Are Targeting Netizens with 'Special Coronavirus Discounts': Check Point

Related Stories

Uber Cites Signs of Rebound From Virus Slump, Says Has Enough Cash to Ride Out Crisis
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  4. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  5. Centre Launches Helpdesk on WhatsApp to Provide Virus Information
  6. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  7. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  8. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced
  10. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T With Marble Finish, OnePlus 6 in Denim Blue Designs Showcased by Company
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Series Tipped to Get One UI 2.1 Next Month
  3. Snapchat Rolls Out 'Here For You' Tool to Help Users Manage Coronavirus Anxiety
  4. Uber Cites Signs of Rebound From Virus Slump, Says Has Enough Cash to Ride Out Crisis
  5. Cyber Attackers Are Targeting Netizens with 'Special Coronavirus Discounts': Check Point
  6. MyGov Corona Helpdesk Launched on WhatsApp to Provide Coronavirus Information
  7. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display to Still Launch in Q4 2020: Report
  8. Pwn2Own Hacking Contest Ends, Hackers Exploit Vulnerabilities in Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Adobe, Safari, More
  9. Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours
  10. 5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.