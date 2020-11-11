Technology News
loading
  Uber to Allow US Customers to Reserve Rides Up to 30 Days in Advance

Uber to Allow US Customers to Reserve Rides Up to 30 Days in Advance

The feature marks an expansion of Uber's traditional on-demand model.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 November 2020 11:04 IST
Uber to Allow US Customers to Reserve Rides Up to 30 Days in Advance

Uber will release the feature in more than 20 US cities in the coming weeks, including New York, Chicago

Highlights
  • Uber already offers customers the option to schedule rides
  • The new Reserve feature also allows riders to favour specific drivers
  • Feature provides $50 in Uber credit if a ride doesn't arrive on time

Uber on Tuesday said it would roll out a new feature in the United States that will allow customers to reserve scheduled rides up to 30 days in advance.

The feature marks an expansion of Uber's traditional on-demand model and adds to previous initiatives that allow passengers to select drivers who accept pets or offer car seats.

Uber is seeing only a slow recovery of its US rides business amid the coronavirus pandemic, with trips in the United States and Canada down 59 percent in the third quarter compared to last year.

Uber shares on Monday surged on the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine.

Company executives said the new Reserve feature was a response to customer surveys and focus groups that showed a need for an option to book rides in advance for appointments, such as doctor visits.

Uber already offers customers the option to schedule rides, but executives said the new Reserve feature also allows riders to favour specific drivers and provides $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) in Uber credit should a reserved ride not arrive on time.

Scheduled rides have seen a surge in demand since the beginning of the pandemic in March, said Uber Reserve Product Lead Geoff Tam-Scott.

"On-demand is still going to continue to be our bread and butter... but a lot of riders have told us the appeal of the Reserve experience is create your trip and then don't worry about it," Tam-Scott said.

Uber said it will release the feature in more than 20 US cities in the coming weeks, including in New York, Chicago, Miami, Houston and Seattle.

Riders pay an $8 (roughly Rs. 600) to $12 (roughly Rs. 900) reservation fee, which is included in the upfront price locked in when booking. Reserve initially is limited to Uber's premium car segments, but will later expand to other price ranges and rural areas.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Uber
Indian PC Market Shipped 3.4 Million Units in Q3 2020, Making It Biggest Quarter in Last Seven Years: IDC

Uber to Allow US Customers to Reserve Rides Up to 30 Days in Advance
