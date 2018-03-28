Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Agrees to Settle California Discrimination Lawsuit for $10 Million

 
, 28 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Uber Agrees to Settle California Discrimination Lawsuit for $10 Million

Uber Technologies has agreed to pay $10 million (roughly Rs. 65 crores) to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by two women engineers who accused the ride-services company of gender and race discrimination.

The settlement, disclosed in a filing in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, says Uber also agreed to reforms to its system for compensation, reviews and promotions.

According to the filing, the settlement compensates for financial and emotional harm to about 285 women and 135 men of colour.

The settlement arises out of two actions filed in October, one in the San Francisco Superior Court and another in the California district court.

On October 24, Roxana del Toro Lopez and Ana Medina, who described themselves as Latina software engineers, filed an action in the Superior Court, followed by another three days later in the district court alleging classwide gender and race discrimination.

The lawsuit said Uber's employee ranking system was "not based on valid and reliable performance measures" and favoured men and white or Asian employees. As a result they lost out on earnings, promotions and benefits, they added.

The lawsuit followed a widely read blog post in February 2017 from another female engineer that described Uber's work environment as one that tolerated and fostered sexual harassment.

The settlement includes regular reporting of demographic data to Uber's workforce and to the court, as well as developing a validated promotion assessment process.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Transportation, Uber, California, US
Nvidia Using Cloud to Simulate Self-Driving Vehicles Covering Billions of Miles
Uber Agrees to Settle California Discrimination Lawsuit for $10 Million
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today
  2. OnePlus 6 Image Leaked, Reveals 3.5mm Jack, Wood-Like Back Panel Design
  3. Moto Fest Offers Smartphone Discounts via Moto Hub, Flipkart, Amazon
  4. New 9.7-Inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support, Kids-Focused Apps Launched
  5. Microsoft to Reach $1 Trillion in Market Value in a Year: Morgan Stanley
  6. Apple Bid for Education Market: New Software, Same iPad Price
  7. Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS With Triple Cameras, 512GB Storage Launched
  8. Airtel Rs. 65 Recharge Pack Offers 1GB 3G Data for 28 Days
  9. Oppo A83 Pro With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  10. Nokia India Launch Event Set for April 4: Nokia 6 (2018) Expected
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.