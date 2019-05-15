Technology News

Uber Adds a 'Quiet Mode' to Its Black Luxury Service

It's the first upgrade to the ride-hail giant's premium services to take place in several years.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 17:59 IST
Uber Adds a 'Quiet Mode' to Its Black Luxury Service

For people who don't prefer chatty drivers, global ride-sharing major Uber is rolling-out "quiet mode" on its luxury services.

It's the first upgrade to the ride-hail giant's premium services to take place in several years, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

Under the upgrade, Uber would also allow its Premium riders to request help with their luggage and specify their preferred temperature while booking the ride.

They can also ask for extra time before getting into the car without incurring late pickup fees, and will able to speak directly to a customer service representative if something goes wrong, the report said.

More region and rollout specifications of the feature remain unclear as of now.

Uber Black and Uber Black SUV are the company's premium car services that place riders in high-end vehicles.

Originally founded as a luxury car service that could be booked through a smartphone app, Uber later introduced low-cost options like Uber Pool.

The company launched its services in India with Uber Black in 2013 and then the premium UberX in 2014. It currently operates in 31 cities in India.

Uber Adds a 'Quiet Mode' to Its Black Luxury Service
