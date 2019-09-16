Technology News
loading

Uber Account Takeover Bug Found by Indian Researcher, Now Fixed

Uber paid Anand Prakash $6,500 i.e. about Rs 4.6 lakh as a reward for giving information about this bug.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 17:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Uber Account Takeover Bug Found by Indian Researcher, Now Fixed

Global ride-hailing giant Uber has recently fixed a hacking bug found by Indian cyber-security researcher Anand Prakash which allowed hackers to log into anyone's Uber account.

Uber has paid Prakash $6,500, i.e. about Rs 4.6 lakh as a reward for giving information about this bug.

Prakash explained that the bug was an account-takeover-vulnerability on Uber that allowed attackers to take over any other user's Uber account, including those of partners and Uber Eats users, Inc42 reported.

As per Prakash's blog, the bug was present in the API request function of the Uber app. Prakash describes "an account takeover vulnerability on Uber which allowed attackers to take over any other user's Uber account (including riders, partners, eats) account by supplying user UUID in the API request and using the leaked token in the API response to hijack accounts. We were able to enumerate any other Uber's user UUID by supplying their phone number or email address in another API request."

He added that the bug "allowed an attacker to track the victim's location, take rides from their account, etc. by compromising the account using the leaked access token of Uber mobile application. This also permitted takeover of Uber driver, Eats accounts."

According to a statement provided by an Uber spokesperson to Inc42, "The bug was quickly fixed through Uber's bug bounty program, which has paid over $2M USD to more than 600 researchers around the world, including top researchers in India. We are grateful for their contributions to help protect the Uber platform.”

Earlier Prakash had removed a bug in Uber, by taking advantage of which anyone could travel for free for a lifetime in an Uber cab.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Anand Prakash
TikTok's Beijing Roots Fuel Censorship Suspicion as It Builds Huge US Audience
Amazon Web Services Creates 500 Jobs in Germany
Honor Smartphones
Uber Account Takeover Bug Found by Indian Researcher, Now Fixed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Review
  2. Moto E6s First Impressions
  3. Motorola TV Lineup Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 13,999
  4. Moto E6s With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus TV to Launch in India on September 26
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  7. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  8. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  9. NASA Contractors Share the Grief of Chandrayaan-2 Failure
  10. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  2. OnePlus 7T With 90Hz Display to Launch on September 26 in India, OnePlus TV Teased to Launch Alongside
  3. Amazon Web Services Creates 500 Jobs in Germany
  4. Uber Account Takeover Bug Found by Indian Researcher, Now Fixed
  5. TikTok's Beijing Roots Fuel Censorship Suspicion as It Builds Huge US Audience
  6. Zomato Gold Still a Bone of Contention, NRAI Says
  7. Google Pixel 4 XL Leaked Images Tip Larger Camera Aperture, Compared Against Galaxy Note 10+ in Video
  8. Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event
  9. Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped
  10. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.