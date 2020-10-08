Technology News
loading

Uber to Add 1,000 Electric Cars to Its Fleet in India

The electric vehicles will be available through Uber Premier and Rental services on its app.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 8 October 2020 15:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber to Add 1,000 Electric Cars to Its Fleet in India

Photo Credit: Uber

Uber has a global commitment to make all its rides 100 percent emission-free by 2040

Highlights
  • The EVs will be offered in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune
  • They will be available through Uber’s Premier and Rental service
  • Uber plans to scale up to 2,000 electric vehicles in the next 12 months

Uber has announced that it will add 1,000 electric vehicles to its fleet in India. The new electric vehicles will be offered in partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an electric vehicles fleet operator, in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. The electric vehicles, all sedans, will be available for hire through Uber's Premier and Rental services on its app. It's not clear, however, if the users will have the option to consciously opt for an electric vehicle while booking a ride.

Uber says that it plans to scale up the number of electric cars in its fleet from 100 currently to 2,000 in the next 12 months. It's partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies is the fourth such agreement — after Yulu, Mahindra, and Sun Mobility — in the smart mobility space. Founded in 2015, Lithium claims that it runs more than 1,000 electric sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and buses across 10 cities in India on the back of its own infrastructure of over 500 fast and slow chargers, and charging hubs. A fast charger takes about 90 minutes to charge a sedan while a slow charger takes somewhere between 8 and 9 hours.

Uber has a global commitment to make all its rides 100 percent emission-free by 2040. It plans to reach the goal of zero-emission in US, Canada, and Europe by 2030. Uber has also started incentivising its driver-partners in fully-electric cars in the US and Canada with an additional $1 (roughly Rs. 74) per ride. Their customers can add an extra 50 cents to it while booking a “green trip”.

The company has said that it will invest $800 million (roughly Rs. 5,893 crores) to help its driver-partners make the shift to electric vehicles. Lyft, Uber's smaller US rival, has also made a similar commitment to go completely emission-free by 2030. In the passenger car segment, Swedish carmaker Volvo has said that 50 percent of its cars' sales volume will be fully electric by 2025.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, EVs, electric vechiles, Lithium Urban Technologies
Google Maps Now Lets Users View COVID-19 Containment Zones in Mumbai

Related Stories

Uber to Add 1,000 Electric Cars to Its Fleet in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  4. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life Set to Launch in India on October 16
  5. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 Launch: What You Need to Know
  8. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Will Be Live for a Month This Year
  10. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Smart TVs With MediaTek MT9602 SoC to Launch in India on October 9
  2. Uber to Add 1,000 Electric Cars to Its Fleet in India
  3. Google Maps Now Lets Users View COVID-19 Containment Zones in Mumbai
  4. Instagram Threads Now Lets You Message Anyone, Not Just Your Close Friends
  5. MediaTek MT9602 Smart TV SoC With AI Enhancements Launched, Will Debut in India With Upcoming Motorola TVs
  6. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  7. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  8. Microsoft Office to Get a New Version Without Subscription Model in Second Half of 2021
  9. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Fitness Tracking Features Launched in India
  10. The Social Network 2: Aaron Sorkin Will Write if David Fincher Returns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com