Technology News
loading

Twitter Adds Playback Speed Option to Video

Some users on Twitter will now reportedly see a small gear to change the speed while watching videos.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 9 February 2022 12:41 IST
Twitter Adds Playback Speed Option to Video

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TwitterSupport

The video playback speed option on Twitter is in the test mode and is only available to a few users

Highlights
  • The video content can be slowed down 0.25x or can be sped up to 2x
  • The feature is yet to roll out on Twitter app for iPhone devices
  • Twitter is reportedly also working on the Twitter Articles feature

Twitter is introducing a way to adjust the playback speed of videos on the platform. The social media platform has announced that the company is testing new video playback speed options on the Twitter app for Android as well as for Web. Some users, who are part of the test, can reportedly see a small gear to change the speed while watching videos. They are being given the option to either slow down a video or speed it up. The feature is slowly rolling out and should be available for everyone in the near future.

The video playback speed option on Twitter is in the test mode and is only available to a few users as of now. The users who can access the playback speed options will see a small gear to change the speed of the video. The video content can be slowed down 0.25x or can be sped up to 2x. This feature will give users more flexibility in consuming video content. The feature is yet to roll out for the Twitter app for iPhone and iPad devices.

Twitter is reportedly also working on a new Twitter Articles feature that could allow users to post tweets with longer text. According to details shared by reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong, on Twitter, the company may allow users to write posts beyond the existing 280-character limit on the platform. Currently, users can tweet longer text pieces using threads, but the new feature could allow for uninterrupted text in a single tweet. Twitter is yet to make an official announcement regarding Twitter Articles.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it is expanding the experimental option to let users downvote replies within tweets to a global audience. The feature was initially tested with some iOS users last year. Twitter said that the option to downvote replies is to help understand the types of replies users find relevant in a conversation. Downvotes are, however, not visible to the public. This is unlike platforms including Reddit where both upvotes and downvotes are visible for public viewing to understand whether the masses have liked or disliked a particular comment.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Video, Twitter Video Playback Speed Options, Android, Web
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Tesla’s Role in US EV Push Finally Acknowledged by President Joe Biden After Months of Elon Musk’s Complaints

Related Stories

Twitter Adds Playback Speed Option to Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  4. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
  5. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India
  8. Oscars Nominations 2022 — the Full List
  9. Infinix Zero 5G With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  10. iPhone Handsets to Get Tap-to-Pay Feature in Apple’s Fintech Push
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Adds Playback Speed Option to Video
  2. Tesla’s Role in US EV Push Finally Acknowledged by President Joe Biden After Months of Elon Musk’s Complaints
  3. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  5. PS5 Beta Announced With Voice Commands, Open Party Support and Accessibility Improvements
  6. Infinix Zero 5G Launched as Company’s First 5G-Powered Smartphone: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro, Smart TV X43 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip Slightly as Bearish Investors Manage to Peg Back Most Popular Altcoins
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Bulk Delete Options, Multiple New Account Controls
  10. Vivo T1 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.